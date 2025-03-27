Honda confirm fitness decision on Iker Lecuona for Portuguese WorldSBK

Iker Lecuona went for medical check in Portimao

Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona will race this weekend at the Portuguese WorldSBK, Honda have confirmed.

Lecuona injured himself in the Superpole race at the first round in Phillip Island, causing him to miss the main races.

He fractured his foot which also cost him the chance to test when WSBK riders headed to Portimao after Australia.

But he has been passed fit ahead of the second round of the 2025 WSBK season in Portimao.

Lecuona did not require surgery after his Honda CBR 1000 RR-R was sent sprawling into the gravel at Phillip Island.

It was the latest bad luck for the Spanish rider who battled through pre-season despite nursing other injuries.

He finished 12th in last year’s championship, one place behind teammate Xavi Vierge.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

