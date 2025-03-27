Jonathan Rea “missing this” message as rehab ramps up a notch

Jonathan Rea’s rehabilitation from injury is slowly ramping up.

The World Superbike Championship rider will miss this weekend’s second round of the 2025 season at Portimao.

Jonathan Rea also missed the season-opener at Phillip Island, Australia, after crashing just days earlier at the same circuit in a pre-season test.

He suffered multiple fractures to his foot, and there is still no timeline on his comeback.

While his WSBK rivals flock to Portugal this week, Rea has made a major step forward with his recovery by hitting the gym.

It is an improvement from his previous update where he was limited to dog walks using a type of wheelchair.

The Yamaha rider posted photos to social media on the rowing machine and the exercise bike, while wearing the protective boot on his injured foot.

“Nice to taste my lungs again! It’s gonna be a process but I’m motivated and working towards a goal,” Rea stated.

Alongside an image of a Yamaha, he also said: “Missing this.”

In Rea’s absence this weekend at Portimao, Yamaha have called upon Jason O’Halloran.

Augusto Fernandez, the ex-KTM MotoGP rider, was set to deputise as part of his new role as a Yamaha test rider. But he has instead been called to the Americas MotoGP to replace the injured Miguel Oliveira for Pramac Yamaha.

So Yamaha must count on former BSB veteran O’Halloran on Rea’s bike.

The third round of the WSBK season is April 11-13 at Assen, which Rea will be targeting. But there is no guarantee he will be able to rehab his foot in that time span.

If he misses Assen, it means waiting until Cremona in Italy on May 2-4.