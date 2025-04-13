Nicolo Bulega “just thinking what I lost today” after WorldSBK double Dutch DNF

After a dominant Race 1 on Saturday, Nicolo Bulega’s Dutch WorldSBK round went severely downhill on Sunday as the Italian suffered two technical problems.

In the Superpole Race, Bulega was sitting in second place, albeit under increasing pressure from Sam Lowes, when his bike stopped; and in Race 2 he was leading by over two seconds.

The Italian’s pain was slightly eased in the World Superbike championship standings by Toprak Razgatlioglu only finishing eighth in Race 2, but that still means an eight-point loss on the weekend for Bulega versus his main rival who is now 21 points back.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after his second DNF of the day in Race 2 at Assen, although he was still unaware of exactly what the Race 2 issue was.

“We had a problem this morning when I was second and then third.

“Then, I started again, I had a very good race. I was first with a margin and, with two laps to go, my bike turned off again – like this morning.

“I don’t know what to say. They’re checking what the problem is but, for me, it was very similar to the Superpole Race.”

Bulega added that he was not really able to think about the next round at Cremona, where last year he was on the podium in both main races.

“I will try to do my best like always to recover points,” he said, looking toth Italian Round. “Now, I’m just thinking what I lost today which was a lot. I will try to recover next time.”