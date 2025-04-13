Nicolo Bulega “just thinking what I lost today” after WorldSBK double Dutch DNF

Nicolo Bulega’s double DNF on Sunday at the Dutch WorldSBK left him ruing a significant loss of points in the championship battle.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After a dominant Race 1 on Saturday, Nicolo Bulega’s Dutch WorldSBK round went severely downhill on Sunday as the Italian suffered two technical problems.

In the Superpole Race, Bulega was sitting in second place, albeit under increasing pressure from Sam Lowes, when his bike stopped; and in Race 2 he was leading by over two seconds.

The Italian’s pain was slightly eased in the World Superbike championship standings by Toprak Razgatlioglu only finishing eighth in Race 2, but that still means an eight-point loss on the weekend for Bulega versus his main rival who is now 21 points back.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after his second DNF of the day in Race 2 at Assen, although he was still unaware of exactly what the Race 2 issue was.

“We had a problem this morning when I was second and then third.

“Then, I started again, I had a very good race. I was first with a margin and, with two laps to go, my bike turned off again – like this morning.

“I don’t know what to say. They’re checking what the problem is but, for me, it was very similar to the Superpole Race.”

Bulega added that he was not really able to think about the next round at Cremona, where last year he was on the podium in both main races.

“I will try to do my best like always to recover points,” he said, looking toth Italian Round. “Now, I’m just thinking what I lost today which was a lot. I will try to recover next time.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull’s big weakness after tough race
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
11m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin taken to hospital after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
26m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
Lewis Hamilton has “figured out” how to drive Ferrari F1 car after Bahrain recovery
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
35m ago
“We hear that…” Ferrari problem overcome by Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain
Leclerc, Hamilton

More News

F1 News
39m ago
George Russell explains bizarre electrical gremlins with P2 in doubt
George Russell
MotoGP
40m ago
Vinales faces tyre pressure investigation at 2025 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE!
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
44m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in parc ferme
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar Moto2- Race Results
Aron Canet, 2025, Qatar, Moto3, Lusail, 13 April