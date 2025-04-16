Remy Gardner’s goals unchanged after Dutch WorldSBK podium: “A lot of work to do”

Remy Gardner says his expectations for 2025 haven’t changed “so much” after finishing on the podium in Race 2 at the third round of the World Superbike season at Assen.

The GRT Yamaha rider was running in fourth place in the closing stages of Race 2 at Assen, just behind Alvaro Bautista in the final podium position, but benefitted from a penultimate-lap technical issue for Nicolo Bulega that saw the Italian retire from the lead.

Gardner was then promoted to third place, and held on to score his first rostrum of the 2025 season, and Yamaha’s fourth.

The circumstances, though, meant that he was not drawing any conclusions from the result about what it might mean for the result of the season.

“Not so much,” Gardner said when asked by WorldSBK.com if his expectations for the rest of the season are changed by the podium finish.

“Hopefully we can carry this confidence into the next rounds, but for sure we have a lot of work to do and understand with the bike where we need to improve.

“But hopefully it’s a good confidence boost for the team, for Yamaha, and we can keep pushing.”

Still, the Australian was pleased to take the result after a difficult end to 2024 and beginning to this season.

“It’s great,” Gardner said. “We had a really tough end to last season; I finished the season with a broken wrist that feels okay but we started this season struggling again so it’s not been easy.

“So, it’s nice to finally have a good results again and we’ve been building the confidence back up.

“But definitely not [an easy start to the season]: we finished Portimao with a crash on Sunday, I hurt my shoulder [and] it’s been really sore for the last weeks, so I was happy I was able to come here and manage that.

“It hasn’t been an easy weekend, either, a little bit difficult with tyre choice, setup, and today we put everything together, we had a bit of luck, and finally we had a podium.”