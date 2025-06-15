WorldSBK announces death of marshal after Emilia-Romagna Round

WorldSBK has announced the death of a 65-year-old marshal after the Emilia-Romagna Round.

2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit. Credit: Gold and Goose.
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The death of a marshal at the WorldSBK Emilia-Romagna Round has been confirmed by WorldSBK.

65-year-old Renato Botteghi, from Santarcangelo, is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest after the conclusion of this weekend’s World Superbike round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where he was working as a marshal.

“This afternoon, Renato Botteghi, after serving as a marshal at the Emilia-Romagna Round, suffered a sudden illness,” reads a statement from WorldSBK.

“Despite the prompt intervention of the medical staff and his transfer to the Medical Center, where personnel did everything possible to revive him, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

“Misano World Circuit and Dorna WSBK Organization express their deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and colleagues.”

A joint statement from Misano World Circuit and Dorna reads: “The role of marshals is essential for ensuring the safe conduct of motorsport events. We are grateful for the work they do and deeply saddened by this loss, which comes at the end of a weekend that went smoothly, thanks in part to their valuable contribution.”

The President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Michele de Pascale, and the Regional Councillor for Tourism, Sport, and Commerce, Roberta Frisoni—who was present in Misano today – also expressed their condolences: “We stand with the family of Renato Botteghi and offer our heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the entire regional community for this great loss.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
6m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
9m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
53m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
1h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell