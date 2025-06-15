WorldSBK announces death of marshal after Emilia-Romagna Round

The death of a marshal at the WorldSBK Emilia-Romagna Round has been confirmed by WorldSBK.

65-year-old Renato Botteghi, from Santarcangelo, is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest after the conclusion of this weekend’s World Superbike round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where he was working as a marshal.

“This afternoon, Renato Botteghi, after serving as a marshal at the Emilia-Romagna Round, suffered a sudden illness,” reads a statement from WorldSBK.

“Despite the prompt intervention of the medical staff and his transfer to the Medical Center, where personnel did everything possible to revive him, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

“Misano World Circuit and Dorna WSBK Organization express their deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and colleagues.”

A joint statement from Misano World Circuit and Dorna reads: “The role of marshals is essential for ensuring the safe conduct of motorsport events. We are grateful for the work they do and deeply saddened by this loss, which comes at the end of a weekend that went smoothly, thanks in part to their valuable contribution.”

The President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Michele de Pascale, and the Regional Councillor for Tourism, Sport, and Commerce, Roberta Frisoni—who was present in Misano today – also expressed their condolences: “We stand with the family of Renato Botteghi and offer our heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the entire regional community for this great loss.”