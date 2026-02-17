New Ducati WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona says he was able to understand more about how to ride the Panigale V4 R during the Phillip Island test.

The two days in Phillip Island this week (16–17 February) were Lecuona’s first days on the Panigale V4 R in dry conditions since his first test on the bike in Jerez last October after the final round of the 2025 World Superbike season.

The Spanish rider explained on Tuesday that the conditions were difficult compared to day one, as the wind picked up as well as the temperature compared to Monday.

It was actually beneficial for the Spaniard, he thought, because it allowed him to understand better the kind of flowing riding style the Ducati requires.

“It’s tricky to manage all the situations; also the conditions today were harder to ride because it’s hotter but also the wind was stronger,” Iker Lecuona told WorldSBK.com on Tuesday.

“But that helped me to learn to ride the bike, honestly; that bike you need to flow, you can’t attack, so I learnt a lot during today.”

Lecuona added that he feels he is close to finding a base setup, and that he was able to use the slower of the compounds available during the test to do that – an important point given the softer, faster tyre that was there during the test will not be available during the race weekend.

“We found almost the base, also with that tyre that you can use during the race weekend,” Lecuona said.

“I’m quite competitive, I’m quite constant, I’m in the group, so during these two days we did good steps, every run, every day, every [session] we improved and we give that performance.

“Also I worked alone, I didn’t take the reference from anyone – that’s important because in a track like Phillip Island the reference makes a big difference. So, we have extra margin.”

Lecuona also praised the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team for being understanding of his situation and not putting pressure on him during the preseason, which he feels will not finish until after Sunday’s Race 2 given the lack of track time in Europe during the wet January tests.

“My preseason started yesterday and finished today,” Lecuona joked, before correcting himself: “Maybe it finishes on Sunday after the race.”

He continued: “I need to say thanks to the team, to everyone, they didn’t put any pressure on me. Everyone understood that the bike is new, but for me it’s double new that the team and I come from a completely different bike, different electronics, so I need more time to understand.

“But we did a really good job. Like I said I think my preseason finishes on Sunday, so also I didn’t do any proper long run with 22 laps that is the race [distance].

“So, during the race, maybe Saturday I have some problems, we will try to solve for Sunday.

“So, we need to learn, keep working that is the key, but if I need to put a [number] for yesterday and today, honestly I think like a nine [out of 10]. I’m quite confident and so happy with the job.”