Alvaro Bautista undergoes surgery after Most WorldSBK crash

Barni Ducati World Superbike rider Alvaro Bautista has undergone successful surgery following a crash at the Most round last weekend.

The double world champion crashed heavily during FP3 at the Most circuit last weekend, with the Spaniard needing to be stretchered away from his Turn 20 spill.

Checks in the medical centre revealed he had suffered fractures to his right foot, including the malleolus, midfoot and calcaneus bones in the ankle area.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Dutch WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

A statement from the Barni team at the time read: “The No.19 rider will take no further part in the Most weekend following the crash at Turn 20 during the third free practice session.

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“During FP3, Alvaro Bautista was involved in a crash at Turn 20.

“After medical checks at the circuit medical centre, the rider was declared unfit due to fractures of the malleolus, midfoot, and right calcaneus.

“Bautista will therefore not continue in the remainder of the race weekend.”

On Monday, Bautista underwent successful surgery on his foot and will now begin his rehabilitation programme.

“Update: Alvaro Bautista underwent surgery this morning for the fractures sustained following Saturday’s FP3 crash.

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“The operation was successful, and rider 19 will now begin the post-operative recovery process.”

The 41-year-old currently sits ninth in the 2026 WorldSBK standings having scored just one podium so far.

The Spaniard has repeatedly voiced his complaints about WorldSBK’s minimum rider/bike weight limit rules, which he feels are penalising him.

Last year, he branded the rule - introduced in 2024 - as “discrimination”.

His Barni Racing team-mate, Yari Montella, currently sits third in the standings after five podiums, including three third-place finishes last weekend at Most.

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