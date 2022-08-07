Dubbed something of a grudge match between two decorated teams representing two of motorcycling’s biggest powerhouses, while Honda hasn’t posed much of a challenge to Kawasaki on the WorldSBK stage, on home soil around its Suzuka Circuit, it was HRC that asked questions KRT simply couldn’t answer.

Instead, it was Rea that cracked after crashing just before the half-way mark as he attempted to claw back ground lost during an ill-timed safety car period that caused it to lose touch with the leaders.

Though Rea remounted and continued on, an extended pit-stop next time around led to it being lapped by the Honda, a buffer the #33 bike maintained to the chequered flag.

KRT brought it home for second place, though it was fortunate to benefit from a torrid final hour for the YART Yamaha squad after a series of incidents dropped it from second to seventh.

As such, SERT Suzuki picked up the final podium spot on in a change of fortune following a terrible build up to the race.

The FCC TSR Honda team - which raced on with just two riders following the accident that saw Gino Rea airlifted to hospital with serious injuries - came home tenth after a race hampered by technical issues.

Full Report and Results to follow