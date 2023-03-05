A dramatic start to the second and final race day of the 2023 Indonesian World Superbike round ended with Toprak Razgatlioglu breaking Alvaro Bautista’s win streak in the Superpole Race.

After winning the first four races of the season, Bautista was the heavy favourite to repeat as race winner. However, Razgatlioglu contorlled the 10-lap race despite a red flag as soon as lap two.

A crash involving Alex Lowes, Loris Baz - the BMW rider has been ruled out of Race 2 as a result - and Danilo Petrucci was the cause of the red flag, with Petrucci the only rider able to continue at the restart.

One lap later and more drama unfolded as Jonathan Rea crashed at turn two, which brought out another red flag.

Rea was able to make his way back to the pits in order to re-join the action when it got underway for a third time, as did Lowes and Baz.

But then came the biggest race-changing moment as Rea, who closed in on Bautista for second place following the Ducati rider’s early battle with Razgatlioglu, endured a near-crash just after passing the world champion.

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.110s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.372s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.073s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +3.234s 6 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +4.251s 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +4.617s 8 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +4.792s 9 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +5.797s 10 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +8.068s 11 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +8.347s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +8.442s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +10.592s 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.534s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +16.839s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +17.365s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +18.881s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +33.614s 19 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +42.022s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 21 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 22 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNF

This caused Bautista to suffer his own ‘moment’ directly behind Rea, with the difference being that Bautista crashed out as a result.

Despite Bautista being out of contention, Rea was unable to claim a podium as Andrea Locatelli and Lowes jumped in front of him.