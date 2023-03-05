Indonesian World Superbike Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista crashes out

5 Mar 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista. Superpole race, Indonesian WorldSBK, 5 March

Results from the Superpole Race, round 2 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

A dramatic start to the second and final race day of the 2023 Indonesian World Superbike round ended with Toprak Razgatlioglu breaking Alvaro Bautista’s win streak in the Superpole Race. 

After winning the first four races of the season, Bautista was the heavy favourite to repeat as race winner. However, Razgatlioglu contorlled the 10-lap race despite a red flag as soon as lap two.

A crash involving Alex Lowes, Loris Baz - the BMW rider has been ruled out of Race 2 as a result - and Danilo Petrucci was the cause of the red flag, with Petrucci the only rider able to continue at the restart.

One lap later and more drama unfolded as Jonathan Rea crashed at turn two, which brought out another red flag.

Rea was able to make his way back to the pits in order to re-join the action when it got underway for a third time, as did Lowes and Baz.

But then came the biggest race-changing moment as Rea, who closed in on Bautista for second place following the Ducati rider’s early battle with Razgatlioglu, endured a near-crash just after passing the world champion.

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK10 Laps
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.110s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.372s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.073s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+3.234s
6Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+4.251s
7Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+4.617s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.792s
9Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+5.797s
10Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+8.068s
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+8.347s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+8.442s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+10.592s
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+13.534s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+16.839s
16Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+17.365s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+18.881s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+33.614s
19Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+42.022s
20Tom SykesGBRPuccetti KawasakiDNF
21Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
22Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWDNF

This caused Bautista to suffer his own ‘moment’ directly behind Rea, with the difference being that Bautista crashed out as a result. 

Despite Bautista being out of contention, Rea was unable to claim a podium as Andrea Locatelli and Lowes jumped in front of him.

 