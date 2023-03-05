Indonesian World Superbike Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista crashes out
Results from the Superpole Race, round 2 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
A dramatic start to the second and final race day of the 2023 Indonesian World Superbike round ended with Toprak Razgatlioglu breaking Alvaro Bautista’s win streak in the Superpole Race.
After winning the first four races of the season, Bautista was the heavy favourite to repeat as race winner. However, Razgatlioglu contorlled the 10-lap race despite a red flag as soon as lap two.
A crash involving Alex Lowes, Loris Baz - the BMW rider has been ruled out of Race 2 as a result - and Danilo Petrucci was the cause of the red flag, with Petrucci the only rider able to continue at the restart.
One lap later and more drama unfolded as Jonathan Rea crashed at turn two, which brought out another red flag.
Rea was able to make his way back to the pits in order to re-join the action when it got underway for a third time, as did Lowes and Baz.
But then came the biggest race-changing moment as Rea, who closed in on Bautista for second place following the Ducati rider’s early battle with Razgatlioglu, endured a near-crash just after passing the world champion.
|2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.110s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.372s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+3.073s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+3.234s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+4.251s
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+4.617s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+4.792s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+5.797s
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+8.068s
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+8.347s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+8.442s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+10.592s
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.534s
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+16.839s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+17.365s
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+18.881s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+33.614s
|19
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+42.022s
|20
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
|21
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|22
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
This caused Bautista to suffer his own ‘moment’ directly behind Rea, with the difference being that Bautista crashed out as a result.
Despite Bautista being out of contention, Rea was unable to claim a podium as Andrea Locatelli and Lowes jumped in front of him.