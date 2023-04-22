Assen World Superbike FP3 Results: Remy Gardner fastest in the wet from Alvaro Bautista

Remy Gardner, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Results from Free Practice 3, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Remy Gardner tops his first World Superbike session after a dominant display in the wet at Assen. 

Following two dry sessions on Friday, Saturday’s FP3 got underway in damp conditions which was bad news for Razgatlioglu, who would have been hoping for more dry track time after struggling on day-one. 

Conditions he made his own at times in MotoGP, Danilo Petrucci found immediate pace on the damp circuit and led the way from Alvaro Bautista. 

With all five Ducatis circulating, most of the other big hitters decided to remain in pit lane at the beginning of the session. 

Axel Bassani, who threatened to take top spot away from Petrucci on a couple of occasions, then did so before returning to the pits.

Continuing his stunning weekend thus far, Remy Gardner momentarily went quickest before Loris Baz, who was tailing the Yamaha rider nipped ahead by just 0.021s. 

Gardner didn’t have to wait long to get P1 back as he improved on his next lap by over three tenths. 

With just under half the session remaining, Razgatlioglu finally ventured out onto the Assen track, which was not the case for Rea.

As both riders got more comfortable with the conditions, Pata Yamaha duo Andrea Locatelli and Razgatlioglu challenged the top times. Locatelli was first to sneak under Bautista’s top time, before Razgatlioglu took top spot with a time of 1:45.647s.

However, Razgatlioglu’s time was shattered by Gardner with just a few minutes remaining as Gardner went a second clear. 

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team1:44.648s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.711s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.999s
4Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.095s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.153s
6Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.432s
7Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.593s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.640s
9Bradley RayGRBMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.855s
10Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.972s
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+2.484s
12Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing+2.759s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.824s
14Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.888s
15Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.933s
16Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+3.314s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+3.676s
18Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.784s
19Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.521s
20Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.017s
21Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+5.246s
22Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingNo Time Set
24Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKNo Time Set
25Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista was quickest in both of Friday’s Practice sessions, leading Rea in FP1 before getting the better of Rea’s teammate Lowes. 

After taking part in his second MotoGP test ahead of a potential move, Razgatlioglu struggled in both sessions to match the leaders, which left the Yamaha star scratching his head. 

Razgatlioglu said: "In general, I’m feeling a little bit bad because I don’t find a good setup for this track. In the second session, I’m waiting for a good lap time and it doesn’t change. I did a 35’1 but also I’m feeling the limit. 

"On some corner entries and exits, I’m feeling bad because the bike isn’t turning as much. I hope tomorrow we are finding grip and we come back strong. 

"Now it looks very bad because last year, in the first session, I did a 34.6s. Normally I am very strong and this year I am waiting to be faster than last year but we started very slowly. 

"It looks like we haven’t improved the bike. I hope we improve the bike because we don’t just have one problem, we have many problems."

Assen Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00

 