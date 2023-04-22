Remy Gardner tops his first World Superbike session after a dominant display in the wet at Assen.

Following two dry sessions on Friday, Saturday’s FP3 got underway in damp conditions which was bad news for Razgatlioglu, who would have been hoping for more dry track time after struggling on day-one.

Conditions he made his own at times in MotoGP, Danilo Petrucci found immediate pace on the damp circuit and led the way from Alvaro Bautista.

With all five Ducatis circulating, most of the other big hitters decided to remain in pit lane at the beginning of the session.

Axel Bassani, who threatened to take top spot away from Petrucci on a couple of occasions, then did so before returning to the pits.

Continuing his stunning weekend thus far, Remy Gardner momentarily went quickest before Loris Baz, who was tailing the Yamaha rider nipped ahead by just 0.021s.

Gardner didn’t have to wait long to get P1 back as he improved on his next lap by over three tenths.

With just under half the session remaining, Razgatlioglu finally ventured out onto the Assen track, which was not the case for Rea.

As both riders got more comfortable with the conditions, Pata Yamaha duo Andrea Locatelli and Razgatlioglu challenged the top times. Locatelli was first to sneak under Bautista’s top time, before Razgatlioglu took top spot with a time of 1:45.647s.

However, Razgatlioglu’s time was shattered by Gardner with just a few minutes remaining as Gardner went a second clear.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 1:44.648s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.711s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.999s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.095s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.153s 6 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.432s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.593s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.640s 9 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.855s 10 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.972s 11 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +2.484s 12 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing +2.759s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.824s 14 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.888s 15 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.933s 16 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +3.314s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +3.676s 18 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.784s 19 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +4.521s 20 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.017s 21 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +5.246s 22 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing No Time Set 24 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK No Time Set 25 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team No Time Set

Bautista was quickest in both of Friday’s Practice sessions, leading Rea in FP1 before getting the better of Rea’s teammate Lowes.

After taking part in his second MotoGP test ahead of a potential move, Razgatlioglu struggled in both sessions to match the leaders, which left the Yamaha star scratching his head.

Razgatlioglu said: "In general, I’m feeling a little bit bad because I don’t find a good setup for this track. In the second session, I’m waiting for a good lap time and it doesn’t change. I did a 35’1 but also I’m feeling the limit.

"On some corner entries and exits, I’m feeling bad because the bike isn’t turning as much. I hope tomorrow we are finding grip and we come back strong.

"Now it looks very bad because last year, in the first session, I did a 34.6s. Normally I am very strong and this year I am waiting to be faster than last year but we started very slowly.

"It looks like we haven’t improved the bike. I hope we improve the bike because we don’t just have one problem, we have many problems."

