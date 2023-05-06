World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has won his ninth race out of ten although disaster struck Ducati following a lcash between two of its riders.

Despite a slitgly sluggish launch, Bautista’s straight line speed meant he was able to hold off Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Jonathan Rea on the run to turn one.

The biggest mover was Andrea Locatelli as the factory Yamaha rider came from the fourth row to end lap one in P4, one spot ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Locatelli was demoted to fifth by his teammate as Razgatlioglu began showing his prowess under braking.

Doing his best to stay with Bautista, Rinaldi was within six tenths of his teammate after two laps, however, lap three was a significant one as Bautista then improved his lead to over a second.

A red flag was then deployed on lap four following a crash for PETRONAS MIE Honda rider Eric Granado. The Brazilian went down at turn 11 before being stretchered away by marshals trackside.

Once the incident was cleared, a new race distance of 17 laps was confirmed as Bautista started from pole once again.

Bautista made a much better start this time around as he held onto the lead from Rinaldi and Axel Bassani.

On lap two, Rinaldi and Bassani came to blows as contact was made at turn three. On the racing line, Bassani was instead moved out wide by Rinaldi before more contact was made at turn 10.

This time it resulted in Rinaldi crashing out after Bassani was the rider who initiated contact. The incident was then investigated by race direction before a Long-lap penalty was awarded to Bassani.

Prior to their incident, there was another incident as Scott Redding crashed out at turn ten after running into the rear of Lorenzo Baldassarri's Yamaha.

Bassani, who was over two seconds down on race leader Bautista, took the penalty immediately and subsequently lost out to Rea, Razgatlioglu and Locatelli.

While Bassani attempted to make a comeback to podium places by overtaking Locatelli for P4, Bautista was in a league of his own as he stretched his lead to over six seconds.

Struggling behind Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes suffered a crash with seven laps to go which was his second of the day.

Failing in his bid to close in on Rea and Razgatlioglu, Bassani instead went backwards as Locatelli came back through with 4 laps remaining.

After following Rea all race, Razgatlioglu finally made his move at the start of the final lap and was completely out of shape while doing so.

But the Yamaha rider somehow managed to make the apex at turn one before holding on until the checkered flag.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Race 1 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 17 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +8.864s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +8.927s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +13.992s 5 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +14.206s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +15.809s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +18.222s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +20.607s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +20.841s 10 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +22.930s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +23.475s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +31.286s 13 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +31.823s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +32.859s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +40.429s 16 Ivo Lopes POR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +46.947s 17 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +50.828s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1 Lap 19 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 21 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 22 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNS 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing DNS

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00