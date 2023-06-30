2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

30 Jun 2023
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Friday Free Practice results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.

2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 1
 RIDERNATTEAMTIME

1

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

1:27.627s

2

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

Pata Yamaha Prometeon

+0.052s

3

Philipp Oettl

GER

GoEleven Ducati

+0.130s

4

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

+0.230s

5

Bradley Ray

GBR

Yamaha Motoxracing Team

+0.430s

6

Tom Sykes

GBR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team

+0.481s

7

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it - Ducati

+0.516s

8

Michael Rinaldi

ITA

Aruba.it - Ducati

+0.925s

9

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Yamaha Prometeon

+0.944s

10

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

+1.006s

11

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

+1.010s

12

Scott Redding

GBR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team

+1.113s

13

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing Team

+1.149s

14

Axel Bassani

ITA

Motocorsa Ducati

+1.169s

15

Loris Baz

FRA

Bonovo Action BMW

+1.300s

16

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha Team

+1.522s

17

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

+2.044s

18

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha Team

+2.414s

19

Isaac Vinales

ESP

 Pedercini Racing

+2.497s

20

Lorenzo Baldassarri

ITA

GMT94 Yamaha

+2.662s

21

Tito Rabat

ESP

Kawasaki Puccetti

+3.059s

22

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda

+3.221s

23

Eric Granado

BRA

PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda

+3.539s

24

Oliver Konig

CZE

Orelac Racing MOVISIO

+3.549s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Jonathan Rea leads Toprak Razgatlioglu as raindrops torment riders during opening practice for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.

Rain flags were hoisted from the start of the 45-minute session, but didn't prevent slick tyres being used.

Fresh was his newly announced KRT contract extension, Alex Lowes set the early pace before last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu took over at the top for Yamaha.

Worsening rain then sent most riders back to the pits during the middle stages.

But conditions improved just as quickly, with Rea recovering from some early technical issues to post a 1m 27.627s in the final five minutes, putting him a fraction clear of Razgatlioglu.

Philipp Oettl split the Kawasakis of Rea and Lowes with third and top Ducati. BSB champion Bradley Ray began his home weekend in style with fifth, just ahead of countryman, former world champion, BMW stand-in and Donington specialist Tom Sykes.

Reigning world champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista was seventh for Ducati, just ahead of team-mate Michael Rinaldi.

Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Iker Lecuona (Honda) completed the top ten.

Remy Gardner, riding with a special James Hunt-style helmet design, was the first faller of the weekend, in the opening ten minutes at the final turn.

FP2 takes place at 15:00 local time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha