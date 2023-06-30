2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Friday Free Practice results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.
|2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 1
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
1
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
1:27.627s
2
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
Pata Yamaha Prometeon
+0.052s
3
Philipp Oettl
GER
GoEleven Ducati
+0.130s
4
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
+0.230s
5
Bradley Ray
GBR
Yamaha Motoxracing Team
+0.430s
6
Tom Sykes
GBR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
+0.481s
7
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it - Ducati
+0.516s
8
Michael Rinaldi
ITA
Aruba.it - Ducati
+0.925s
9
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Yamaha Prometeon
+0.944s
10
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
+1.006s
11
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
+1.010s
12
Scott Redding
GBR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
+1.113s
13
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing Team
+1.149s
14
Axel Bassani
ITA
Motocorsa Ducati
+1.169s
15
Loris Baz
FRA
Bonovo Action BMW
+1.300s
16
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
+1.522s
17
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
+2.044s
18
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
+2.414s
19
Isaac Vinales
ESP
Pedercini Racing
+2.497s
20
Lorenzo Baldassarri
ITA
GMT94 Yamaha
+2.662s
21
Tito Rabat
ESP
Kawasaki Puccetti
+3.059s
22
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
+3.221s
23
Eric Granado
BRA
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
+3.539s
24
Oliver Konig
CZE
Orelac Racing MOVISIO
+3.549s
Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)
Jonathan Rea leads Toprak Razgatlioglu as raindrops torment riders during opening practice for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.
Rain flags were hoisted from the start of the 45-minute session, but didn't prevent slick tyres being used.
Fresh was his newly announced KRT contract extension, Alex Lowes set the early pace before last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu took over at the top for Yamaha.
Worsening rain then sent most riders back to the pits during the middle stages.
But conditions improved just as quickly, with Rea recovering from some early technical issues to post a 1m 27.627s in the final five minutes, putting him a fraction clear of Razgatlioglu.
Philipp Oettl split the Kawasakis of Rea and Lowes with third and top Ducati. BSB champion Bradley Ray began his home weekend in style with fifth, just ahead of countryman, former world champion, BMW stand-in and Donington specialist Tom Sykes.
Reigning world champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista was seventh for Ducati, just ahead of team-mate Michael Rinaldi.
Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Iker Lecuona (Honda) completed the top ten.
Remy Gardner, riding with a special James Hunt-style helmet design, was the first faller of the weekend, in the opening ten minutes at the final turn.
FP2 takes place at 15:00 local time.
Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.
Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha