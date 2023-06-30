2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 1 RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:27.627s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.052s 3 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.130s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.230s 5 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +0.430s 6 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.481s 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.516s 8 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.925s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.944s 10 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.006s 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.010s 12 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.113s 13 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.149s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.169s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.300s 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.522s 17 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +2.044s 18 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.414s 19 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +2.497s 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.662s 21 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +3.059s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +3.221s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +3.539s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +3.549s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:

Best Lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)

Best Race Lap:

Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Jonathan Rea leads Toprak Razgatlioglu as raindrops torment riders during opening practice for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.

Rain flags were hoisted from the start of the 45-minute session, but didn't prevent slick tyres being used.

Fresh was his newly announced KRT contract extension, Alex Lowes set the early pace before last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu took over at the top for Yamaha.

Worsening rain then sent most riders back to the pits during the middle stages.

But conditions improved just as quickly, with Rea recovering from some early technical issues to post a 1m 27.627s in the final five minutes, putting him a fraction clear of Razgatlioglu.

Philipp Oettl split the Kawasakis of Rea and Lowes with third and top Ducati. BSB champion Bradley Ray began his home weekend in style with fifth, just ahead of countryman, former world champion, BMW stand-in and Donington specialist Tom Sykes.

Reigning world champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista was seventh for Ducati, just ahead of team-mate Michael Rinaldi.

Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Iker Lecuona (Honda) completed the top ten.

Remy Gardner, riding with a special James Hunt-style helmet design, was the first faller of the weekend, in the opening ten minutes at the final turn.

FP2 takes place at 15:00 local time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha