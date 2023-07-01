2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Superpole Qualifying Results

1 Jul 2023
Jonathan Rea, British WorldSBK, Donington Park, 30 June

Superpole qualifying results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.

2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole (Qualifying)
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team 1:26.041s
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.068s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.164s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.369s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.381s
6Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.461s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.469s
8Tom SykesGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.483s
9Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.523s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.607s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.688s
12Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.701s
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.149s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.217s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.264s
16Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+1.459s
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.538s
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.567s
19Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+2.055s
20Hafizh SyahrinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.403s
21Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+2.722s
22Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.750s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+3.818s
 Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIONo TIme

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Jonathan Rea takes a home pole position for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round with a new lap record.

The Kawasaki star will be joined on the front row of this afternoon's grid by Ducati's reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, despite a fall, and a delighted Danilo Petrucci.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was blocked on his final run and will head row two, alongside Alex Lowes and Dominique Aegerter.

After wet weather featured in all three free practice sessions, the 15-minute qualifying shootout took place in dry but overcast conditions, with more rain possible at any moment.

As such, riders were already queuing at the end of pitlane when the green flags were waved, with Lowes holding pole by the midway stage, and team-mate Rea only in sixth.

Last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu then snatched P1 for Yamaha with just over five minutes to go, before Rea broke the lap record with 3 minutes left on the clock. 

Michael Rinaldi slid from his Aruba.it Ducati at the final corner, the resulting yellow flags also costing Tom Sykes, with rival Axel Bassani making a similar mistake soon after. 

Bautista's pole position hopes then ended at Coppice in the closing minutes - the reigning world champion running wide and falling in the gravel.

Race 1 starts at 14:00, when tyre wear will be a major unknown after the limited dry practice time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha