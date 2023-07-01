2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole (Qualifying) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:26.041s 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.068s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.164s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.369s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.381s 6 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.461s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.469s 8 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.483s 9 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.523s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.607s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.688s 12 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.701s 13 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.149s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.217s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.264s 16 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +1.459s 17 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.538s 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.567s 19 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +2.055s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.403s 21 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +2.722s 22 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.750s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.818s Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO No TIme

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:

Best Lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)

Best Race Lap:

Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Jonathan Rea takes a home pole position for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round with a new lap record.

The Kawasaki star will be joined on the front row of this afternoon's grid by Ducati's reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, despite a fall, and a delighted Danilo Petrucci.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was blocked on his final run and will head row two, alongside Alex Lowes and Dominique Aegerter.

After wet weather featured in all three free practice sessions, the 15-minute qualifying shootout took place in dry but overcast conditions, with more rain possible at any moment.

As such, riders were already queuing at the end of pitlane when the green flags were waved, with Lowes holding pole by the midway stage, and team-mate Rea only in sixth.

Last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu then snatched P1 for Yamaha with just over five minutes to go, before Rea broke the lap record with 3 minutes left on the clock.

Michael Rinaldi slid from his Aruba.it Ducati at the final corner, the resulting yellow flags also costing Tom Sykes, with rival Axel Bassani making a similar mistake soon after.

Bautista's pole position hopes then ended at Coppice in the closing minutes - the reigning world champion running wide and falling in the gravel.

Race 1 starts at 14:00, when tyre wear will be a major unknown after the limited dry practice time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha