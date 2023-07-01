2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Superpole Qualifying Results
Superpole qualifying results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.
|2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole (Qualifying)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|1:26.041s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.068s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.164s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.369s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.381s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.461s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.469s
|8
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.483s
|9
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.523s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.607s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.688s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.701s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.149s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.217s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.264s
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+1.459s
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.538s
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.567s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+2.055s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.403s
|21
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|Pedercini Racing
|+2.722s
|22
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.750s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.818s
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing MOVISIO
|No TIme
Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)
Jonathan Rea takes a home pole position for the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round with a new lap record.
The Kawasaki star will be joined on the front row of this afternoon's grid by Ducati's reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, despite a fall, and a delighted Danilo Petrucci.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was blocked on his final run and will head row two, alongside Alex Lowes and Dominique Aegerter.
After wet weather featured in all three free practice sessions, the 15-minute qualifying shootout took place in dry but overcast conditions, with more rain possible at any moment.
As such, riders were already queuing at the end of pitlane when the green flags were waved, with Lowes holding pole by the midway stage, and team-mate Rea only in sixth.
Last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu then snatched P1 for Yamaha with just over five minutes to go, before Rea broke the lap record with 3 minutes left on the clock.
Michael Rinaldi slid from his Aruba.it Ducati at the final corner, the resulting yellow flags also costing Tom Sykes, with rival Axel Bassani making a similar mistake soon after.
Bautista's pole position hopes then ended at Coppice in the closing minutes - the reigning world champion running wide and falling in the gravel.
Race 1 starts at 14:00, when tyre wear will be a major unknown after the limited dry practice time.
Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.
Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha