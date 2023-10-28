2023 Jerez World Superbike - Race (1) Results

Alvaro Bautista clinched the 2023 title in style with a dominant win from pole in Jerez.

Alvaro Bautista got a dream start from pole and no other rider showed him a wheel on his way to victory - and the 2023 title - with Toprak Razgatlioglu pushing his title rival to the very end.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider took the title at the first opportunity. A perfect launch off the the line saw the Spaniard hold first and never look back. Razgatlioglu gave chase moving forward rapidly from seventh on the grid to play his part and apply pressure - all he could do as even a win was not enough for the Turkish rider should Bautista finish.

Unhassled the #1 plated bike pulled away to lead over the line by 1,195s for a home win, taking the 2023 title in front of his fanclub changing into a gold set of race leathers for his victory lap.

Bautista became the first back-to-back title winner for Ducati since Carl Fogarty did completed his back in 1999.

Razgatlioglu brought home the Pata Yamaha second after a brave attempt to take the title fight to the Sunday.

Andrea Locatelli was a distant third behind his teammate, but made strong progress to be on the podium, from tenth on the grid for his eighth podium.

Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea was up to second early in the race but faded back to fourth on the Kawasaki, with a final big move from Locatelli with eight laps to go ensuring he finished ahead.

Danilo Petrucci was also making big gains, coming from twelfth on the grid, through a big five way battle for sixth with Bassani, Oettl , Rinaldi and Gerloff to leave that battle and move on for fifth for Barni Spark Ducati, keeping his hopes of a turnaround in the independent title battle alive.

Team GoEleven’s Philipp Oettl was about a second behind after leaving that fight and moving onto a battle for position with Alex Lowes.

Lowes took seventh for Kawasaki ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who had to take his Aruba.it Ducati around the penalty loop after revisiting an old rivalry - contact with Axel Bassani sent him into the turn nine gravel, kicking the barriers in anger. Rinaldi started his penalty eighth and rejoined eighth.

Iker Lecuona ( Team HRC) and Xavi Veirge, his teammate, completed the top ten.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:40.312s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.244s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.320s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.398s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.511s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.546s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.946s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.966s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.982s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.195s 11 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.319s 12 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.374s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.412s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.634s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1.836s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1.938s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.202s 18 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.203s 19 Florian Alt GER Team HRC +2.553s 20 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati DNF 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM DNF 22 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 24 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF

Tito Rabat on a Pucetti Racing Kawasaki claimed eleventh, some of his forward motion came from overtakes and some from exits ahead.

The remaining race 1 points went to Loris Baz in 13th for Bonovo Action BMW, his teammate Garrett Gerloff, who remounted after an early fall and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team) in 15th.

The only other riders to finish the race were Oliver Konig, Leandro Mercado in for the injured Eric Granado, Dominique Aegerter who went backwards from the front rwo with a technical issue to finish 18th and Florian Alt.

Gabriele Ruiu was shown the black flag with the yellow disc and forced to retire. Michael van der Mark, and Scott Redding both crashed out in quick succession, while Remy Gardner also failed to go the distance, damaging his elbow in his fall.