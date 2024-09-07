French World Superbike Superpole Results: Lowes takes pole in sodden Superpole
Full Superpole results from the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.
Alex Lowes took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at Magny-Cours, in a session that got continually more wet.
The rain had began falling before Superpole, so it was wet conditions from the beginning, but its continuation meant that conditions got gradually worse as the 15-minute session wore on.
Lowes was able to make the best of the conditions and took his second career WorldSBK pole, over 0.7 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega in second place. Scott Redding rounded out the front row.
Garrett Gerloff was fourth, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge, while Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Andrea Locatelli are on row three.
Danilo Petrucci was one of the early pace setters, but also one of many crashers at turn five. He ended up 10th, and will be alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray on the fourth row.
Sam Lowes was another turn five crasher, as was Nicolo Bulega, but it was most detrimental for Lowes, one of four riders who didn't make the qualifying time; the others being Iker Lecuona, Ivo Lopez, and Tito Rabat.
There was also a crash for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who ended up 15th.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:51.946
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.718
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:52.799
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:53.027
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:53.479
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:53.834
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:53.889
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.176
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.478
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.811
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.887
|12
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.968
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.993
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.101
|15
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.144
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.583
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.630
|18
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.477
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:58.699
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:01.765
|21
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:01.867
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|2:02.211