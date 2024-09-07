French World Superbike Superpole Results: Lowes takes pole in sodden Superpole

Alex Lowes took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at Magny-Cours, in a session that got continually more wet.

The rain had began falling before Superpole, so it was wet conditions from the beginning, but its continuation meant that conditions got gradually worse as the 15-minute session wore on.

Lowes was able to make the best of the conditions and took his second career WorldSBK pole, over 0.7 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega in second place. Scott Redding rounded out the front row.

Garrett Gerloff was fourth, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge, while Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Andrea Locatelli are on row three.

Danilo Petrucci was one of the early pace setters, but also one of many crashers at turn five. He ended up 10th, and will be alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray on the fourth row.

Sam Lowes was another turn five crasher, as was Nicolo Bulega, but it was most detrimental for Lowes, one of four riders who didn't make the qualifying time; the others being Iker Lecuona, Ivo Lopez, and Tito Rabat.

There was also a crash for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who ended up 15th.