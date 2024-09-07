French World Superbike Superpole Results: Lowes takes pole in sodden Superpole

Full Superpole results from the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.

Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at Magny-Cours, in a session that got continually more wet.

The rain had began falling before Superpole, so it was wet conditions from the beginning, but its continuation meant that conditions got gradually worse as the 15-minute session wore on.

Lowes was able to make the best of the conditions and took his second career WorldSBK pole, over 0.7 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega in second place. Scott Redding rounded out the front row.

Garrett Gerloff was fourth, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge, while Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Andrea Locatelli are on row three.

Danilo Petrucci was one of the early pace setters, but also one of many crashers at turn five. He ended up 10th, and will be alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray on the fourth row.

Sam Lowes was another turn five crasher, as was Nicolo Bulega, but it was most detrimental for Lowes, one of four riders who didn't make the qualifying time; the others being Iker Lecuona, Ivo Lopez, and Tito Rabat.

There was also a crash for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who ended up 15th.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:51.946
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.718
3Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:52.799
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:53.027
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:53.479
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:53.834
7Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:53.889
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:54.176
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:54.478
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.811
11Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.887
12Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:54.968
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.993
14Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.101
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.144
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:56.583
17Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.630
18Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:57.477
19Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:58.699
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R2:01.765
21Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R2:01.867
22Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR2:02.211

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9m ago
Francesco Bagnaia hails “great chapter” for VR46 Academy in Misano MotoGP Q2
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
18m ago
Scott Redding discusses with “sketchy” French WorldSBK Superpole conditions
Scott Redding, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren told to “be impatient” and “pounce on Red Bull’s weakness”
Norris, Verstappen
Norris, Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia takes pole, Marc Marquez ninth after crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch the San Marino MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK
2h ago
French WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
2h ago
French World Superbike Superpole Results: Lowes takes pole in sodden Superpole
Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose