2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

A victory for Nicolo Bulega in Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK was his first at Cremona Circuit, and saw him dominate eventually after an early battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The BMW rider battled hard early on, retaliating to every move Bulega could manage at the end of the back straight. But eventually the Italian was able to make a move stick and impose his pace, eventually breaking Razgatlioglu and pulling away by over three seconds. Backing off on the last lap saw the gap reduced to 2.8 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista was third and over 11 seconds behind the winner.

11 seconds further back was Andrea Iannone, who managed to hold onto fourth place despite seeming to be struggling for pace compared to the the riders behind him for most of the race.

Iker Lecuona was able to find a way past Iannone with 10 laps to go, but crashed soon after, handing fourth back to the Italian. Tarran Mackenzie, Gabriele Ruiu, and Tito Rabat were the only other retirements.

Behind Iannone, Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner rounded out the top-six, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, Axel Bassani, and Scott Redding who completed the top-10.

Andrea Locatelli was another crasher. He started 11th after qualifying eighth due to a penalty for riding slowly in Superpole. He remounted and finished 18th, one place ahead of Jonathan Rea who reportedly ran on into the gravel on two occasions during the race in his first start of the season.

Sam Lowes started from the front row in second place but a reported illness appeared to take its toll on the Marc VDS Ducati rider, who slipped back early on and finished 12th in the end.