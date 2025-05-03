2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A victory for Nicolo Bulega in Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK was his first at Cremona Circuit, and saw him dominate eventually after an early battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The BMW rider battled hard early on, retaliating to every move Bulega could manage at the end of the back straight. But eventually the Italian was able to make a move stick and impose his pace, eventually breaking Razgatlioglu and pulling away by over three seconds. Backing off on the last lap saw the gap reduced to 2.8 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista was third and over 11 seconds behind the winner. 

11 seconds further back was Andrea Iannone, who managed to hold onto fourth place despite seeming to be struggling for pace compared to the the riders behind him for most of the race.

Iker Lecuona was able to find a way past Iannone with 10 laps to go, but crashed soon after, handing fourth back to the Italian. Tarran Mackenzie, Gabriele Ruiu, and Tito Rabat were the only other retirements.

Behind Iannone, Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner rounded out the top-six, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, Axel Bassani, and Scott Redding who completed the top-10.

Andrea Locatelli was another crasher. He started 11th after qualifying eighth due to a penalty for riding slowly in Superpole. He remounted and finished 18th, one place ahead of Jonathan Rea who reportedly ran on into the gravel on two occasions during the race in his first start of the season.

Sam Lowes started from the front row in second place but a reported illness appeared to take its toll on the Marc VDS Ducati rider, who slipped back early on and finished 12th in the end.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2.835
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R11.424
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R23.247
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23.778
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124.115
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.757
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR25.229
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99825.461
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R25.838
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99826.190
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R26.963
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.454
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R35.048
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR35.275
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R38.628
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R140.761
18Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R151.202
19Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R154.558
20Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:23.994
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFGabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

