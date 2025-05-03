Toprak Razgatlioglu expecting “difficult” Italian WorldSBK Race 1 despite Superpole front row

Despite qualifying on the front row of the grid in Superpole, Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is expecting a “very difficult” race at the Italian WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu came into this weekend having been unable to finish on the podium at Assen due to excessive tyre wear on the BMW, and spent most of Friday trying to find more rear grip.

Having felt he made a step at the end of FP2 yesterday, the reigning champion said his lack of grip was helped by the SCQ rear tyre that is being used this weekend for only the second time this season, the other being Assen where the Turkish rider also qualified on the front row.

“For me the session is not easy because still I have a grip problem, but the SCQ tyre is not bad [and] helping a little bit,” Razgatlioglu said during his TV parc ferme interview.

“I tried my best and we did only a 1:28.1.

“This is good. I’m here, and we are starting from the first row – this is what I need for this weekend.

“We will see the race because the race is very difficult for me, the hot conditions, less grip, I’m still fighting. Anyway, we will see in the race, I will try to do my best like before.”

Bulega: “Difficult” to adapt to Cremona

Coming into this weekend, Nicolo Bulega’s 1:27.953 set in Superpole last year was not only the outright lap record at Cremona for a World Superbike machine but also the only sub-1:28 lap by such a bike.

As the only rider to dip into the 1:27s in this year’s Superpole session, the Italian keeps his record as the only rider to have achieved the feat.

“I’m really happy because normally it’s really difficult for me to adapt to this track because it’s a bit difficult to match my riding style here,” Bulega said in his post-Superpole parc ferme interview.

“I’m happy because pole position, so we will see later during the race.”

The Italian has only one win in the last six races, but has been the strongest rider on pace this weekend and surely enters Race 1 later today as the clear favourite for victory.

Lowes “knew” Bulega “would be strong”

For a while in Superpole, Sam Lowes looked like he might have his second successive WorldSBK pole position before being denied by Bulega.

But the British rider was content, anyway, with his second-place qualifying, having also shown solid race pace during practice that should put him in podium contention.

“Nicolo [Bulega] has been really strong [on Friday] and also this morning with the race tyre was fast,” Lowes said in parc ferme.

“I felt like I had a tenth or two. I knew he would be strong, I’m happy with this second position, I’m happy with my lap time, and happy to be at another track and be competitive.

“It’s been building all year and I’m feeling good on the bike and looking forward to the race this afternoon.”