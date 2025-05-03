“Maybe three different shocks” for Toprak Razgatlioglu as BMW tackle WorldSBK grip woes

After struggling for tyre life in both long races at Assen, Toprak Razgatlioglu and BMW’s priority in practice at the Italian WorldSBK was finding more rear grip from the M1000 RR.

Razgatlioglu finished World Superbike FP2 second-fastest to Nicolo Bulega, who the Turkish rider was hopeful of battling in the races at the Italian Round should he find progress on Saturday with the M1000 RR.

That would be progress on top of that found on Friday, when Razgatlioglu put aside his usual race simulation in FP2 to focus on finding more rear grip.

“We are still working on the bike because we need a really good setup for the race; especially today we worked for the rear grip,” Razgatlioglu said.

“Normally I have a plan [to do] a race simulation, but I understand that in hot conditions we need to work more on rear grip.

“We found something, because on the last run I did a good lap time because I feel more grip now. But I need more because all of the Ducatis are very strong, especially I see that Bulega is [doing 1:29s easily].”

Razgatlioglu said that he and BMW had been looking for improvements on the mechanical side, as well as with electronics.

“It’s both, but more mechanical,” he said.

“We tried maybe three different shocks, but finally I like only one shock but we need more improvement.

“Also, we have good data, everyone now is working hard because they see the data, they see the sliding, and how the suspension is working, and this is very important for me.”

Razgatlioglu was down in 21st place after his first run in FP2. He explained that this was because the setup he had on his first run did not allow him to achieve a strong lap time.

“The first run in FP2 was incredible because I’m pushing [to do] a good lap time, but I’m very surprised because the good lap time didn’t come,” he said.

“I only felt spinning so I came in immediately.

“Finally, the last run – also on a used tyre – we found something and I did a good lap time.

“This is the positive for me.

“I hope tomorrow we find more because I’m always thinking about the race.”