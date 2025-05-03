2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega secured his second pole position of 2025 at the Italian WorldSBK, beating Sam Lowes with a new lap record.
Bulega held the World Superbike lap record coming into Superpole at a 1:27.953, set in last year's qualifying session, but his final lap was enough to beat that at a 1:27.866.
The Italian is still the only rider to have lapped a WorldSBK machine around Cremona in under 1:28, but Lowes came close with a 1:28.081 to take second place. Toprak Razgtlioglu completed the top-three, 0.293 seconds behind Bulega.
Alvaro Bautista, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Iannone will start from the second row in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, while row three is headed up by Remy Gardner ahead of Andrea Locarelli and Iker Lecuona.
Michael van der Mark rounded out the qualifying top-10, ahead of Scott Redding and Axel Bassani.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.866
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.081
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.159
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.369
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.495
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.531
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.559
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.560
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.564
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.585
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.644
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.760
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.787
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.836
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.941
|16
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.018
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.054
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.070
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.306
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.408
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.425
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.878
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.061
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.967
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)