2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega secured his second pole position of 2025 at the Italian WorldSBK, beating Sam Lowes with a new lap record.

Bulega held the World Superbike lap record coming into Superpole at a 1:27.953, set in last year's qualifying session, but his final lap was enough to beat that at a 1:27.866.

The Italian is still the only rider to have lapped a WorldSBK machine around Cremona in under 1:28, but Lowes came close with a 1:28.081 to take second place. Toprak Razgtlioglu completed the top-three, 0.293 seconds behind Bulega.

Alvaro Bautista, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Iannone will start from the second row in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, while row three is headed up by Remy Gardner ahead of Andrea Locarelli and Iker Lecuona.

Michael van der Mark rounded out the qualifying top-10, ahead of Scott Redding and Axel Bassani.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.866
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.081
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.159
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.369
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.495
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.531
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.559
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.560
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.564
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.585
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.644
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.760
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.787
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.836
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.941
16Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.018
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.054
18Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.070
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.306
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.408
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.425
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.878
23Gabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.061
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.967
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)
