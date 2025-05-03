2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Nicolo Bulega secured his second pole position of 2025 at the Italian WorldSBK, beating Sam Lowes with a new lap record.

Bulega held the World Superbike lap record coming into Superpole at a 1:27.953, set in last year's qualifying session, but his final lap was enough to beat that at a 1:27.866.

The Italian is still the only rider to have lapped a WorldSBK machine around Cremona in under 1:28, but Lowes came close with a 1:28.081 to take second place. Toprak Razgtlioglu completed the top-three, 0.293 seconds behind Bulega.

Alvaro Bautista, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Iannone will start from the second row in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, while row three is headed up by Remy Gardner ahead of Andrea Locarelli and Iker Lecuona.

Michael van der Mark rounded out the qualifying top-10, ahead of Scott Redding and Axel Bassani.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.866 2 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.081 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.159 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.369 5 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:28.495 6 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.531 7 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.559 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.560 9 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:28.564 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.585 11 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.644 12 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:28.760 13 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.787 14 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.836 15 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.941 16 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.018 17 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.054 18 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:29.070 19 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.306 20 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.408 21 Tito Rabat ESP Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.425 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.878 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.061 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:31.967