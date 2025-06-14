2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the third and final free practice session at this weekend's Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP3, his 1:32.323 going within 0.003 seconds of Toprak Razgatlioglu's all-time lap record from 2024.

Razgatlioglu himself was second-fastest, just under three-tenths adrift of the Italian, with Alvaro Bautista almost two-tenths further back in third place.

Axel Bassani was the final rider to get into the 1:32s in FP3 in fourth place, while Sam Lowes - who missed all of FP2 on Friday with technical issues - completed the top-five.

Andrea Locatelli, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-10.

There were crashes for Bahattin Sofuoglu and Michael van der Mark in the session, taking their respective totals to four and three crashes for this weekend.

Full results from WorldSBK FP3 at Misano are below.