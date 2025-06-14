2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results of the FP3 session from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the third and final free practice session at this weekend's Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP3, his 1:32.323 going within 0.003 seconds of Toprak Razgatlioglu's all-time lap record from 2024.
Razgatlioglu himself was second-fastest, just under three-tenths adrift of the Italian, with Alvaro Bautista almost two-tenths further back in third place.
Axel Bassani was the final rider to get into the 1:32s in FP3 in fourth place, while Sam Lowes - who missed all of FP2 on Friday with technical issues - completed the top-five.
Andrea Locatelli, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-10.
There were crashes for Bahattin Sofuoglu and Michael van der Mark in the session, taking their respective totals to four and three crashes for this weekend.
Full results from WorldSBK FP3 at Misano are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.323
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.608
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.785
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.915
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.012
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.015
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.200
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.210
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.265
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.390
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.433
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.488
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.510
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.511
|15
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.534
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.662
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.745
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.029
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.139
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.807
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.025
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.114
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.895