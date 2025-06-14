2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results of the FP3 session from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the third and final free practice session at this weekend's Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP3, his 1:32.323 going within 0.003 seconds of Toprak Razgatlioglu's all-time lap record from 2024.

Razgatlioglu himself was second-fastest, just under three-tenths adrift of the Italian, with Alvaro Bautista almost two-tenths further back in third place.

Axel Bassani was the final rider to get into the 1:32s in FP3 in fourth place, while Sam Lowes - who missed all of FP2 on Friday with technical issues - completed the top-five.

Andrea Locatelli, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-10.

There were crashes for Bahattin Sofuoglu and Michael van der Mark in the session, taking their respective totals to four and three crashes for this weekend.

Full results from WorldSBK FP3 at Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.323
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.608
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.785
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.915
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.012
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.015
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.200
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.210
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.265
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.390
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.433
12Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.488
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.510
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.511
15Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.534
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.662
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.745
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.029
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.139
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.807
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.025
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.114
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.895

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Le Mans News
5m ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Porsche leads Cadillac after first hour
No.5 Porsche, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
F1 News
8m ago
Christian Horner reaffirms Red Bull commitment amid Ferrari/Alpine links
Christian Horner
F1 News
27m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
57m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia