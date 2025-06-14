2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results of the Superpole session from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega set pole position in Superpole with a 1:31.618, moments after Toprak Razgatlioglu set the first-ever sub-1:32 lap of Misano on a WorldSBK machine.

Razgatlioglu's lap was only good enough for second, in the end, ahead of Axel Bassani who was a huge 0.719 seconds behind the pole time.

Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, and Remy Gardner qualified on the second row; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Andrea Locatelli, and Danilo Petrucci on the third row.

Alvaro Bautista could only manage 11th. He will start between 10th-placed Yari Montella and 12th-placed Iker Lecuona on the fourth row.

On the first run, there was an incident involving Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Nicolo Bulega at turn 15 in which Petrucci felt he was impeded by Iannone. Iannone and Bulega are both under investigation for the incident.

Ryan Vickers was the only crasher in the session, falling at turn four on his first run. He qualified 19th.

Full results from WorldSBK Superpole at Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.618
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.856
3Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.337
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.419
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.466
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.562
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.571
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.623
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.656
10Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.890
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.947
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.017
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.168
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.221
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.264
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.287
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.438
18Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.597
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.802
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.032
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.234
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.385
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.256

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

