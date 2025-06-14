2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega set pole position in Superpole with a 1:31.618, moments after Toprak Razgatlioglu set the first-ever sub-1:32 lap of Misano on a WorldSBK machine.

Razgatlioglu's lap was only good enough for second, in the end, ahead of Axel Bassani who was a huge 0.719 seconds behind the pole time.

Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, and Remy Gardner qualified on the second row; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Andrea Locatelli, and Danilo Petrucci on the third row.

Alvaro Bautista could only manage 11th. He will start between 10th-placed Yari Montella and 12th-placed Iker Lecuona on the fourth row.

On the first run, there was an incident involving Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Nicolo Bulega at turn 15 in which Petrucci felt he was impeded by Iannone. Iannone and Bulega are both under investigation for the incident.

Ryan Vickers was the only crasher in the session, falling at turn four on his first run. He qualified 19th.

Full results from WorldSBK Superpole at Misano are below.