2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results of the Superpole session from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega set pole position in Superpole with a 1:31.618, moments after Toprak Razgatlioglu set the first-ever sub-1:32 lap of Misano on a WorldSBK machine.
Razgatlioglu's lap was only good enough for second, in the end, ahead of Axel Bassani who was a huge 0.719 seconds behind the pole time.
Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, and Remy Gardner qualified on the second row; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Andrea Locatelli, and Danilo Petrucci on the third row.
Alvaro Bautista could only manage 11th. He will start between 10th-placed Yari Montella and 12th-placed Iker Lecuona on the fourth row.
On the first run, there was an incident involving Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Nicolo Bulega at turn 15 in which Petrucci felt he was impeded by Iannone. Iannone and Bulega are both under investigation for the incident.
Ryan Vickers was the only crasher in the session, falling at turn four on his first run. He qualified 19th.
Full results from WorldSBK Superpole at Misano are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.618
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.856
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.337
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.419
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.466
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.562
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.571
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.623
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.656
|10
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.890
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.947
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.017
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.168
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.221
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.264
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.287
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.438
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.597
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.802
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.032
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.234
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.385
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.256