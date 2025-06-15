2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Warm Up at Misano was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu who was the only rider to lap in the 1:32s. The only moment for the BMW rider came after the flag when he had some front chatter and a front slide in turn one.

He saved the crash, but was visibly frustrated with his bike.

Razgatlioglu's championship rival, current points leader Nicolo Bulega, crashed in the opening minutes of the session when he lost the front over the bump on the apex of turn 15. There was a tumble through the gravel for the Italian but was able to ride back to the pits on the back of a scooter. He ended the session ninth-fastest.

Bulega's factory Ducati teammate, Alvaro Bautista, was second-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Sam Lowes in third and fourth, respectively, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five.

Yari Montella was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Jonathan Rea, Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-10.

Full results from WorldSBK Warm Up at Misano are below.