2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Warm Up at Misano was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu who was the only rider to lap in the 1:32s. The only moment for the BMW rider came after the flag when he had some front chatter and a front slide in turn one. 

He saved the crash, but was visibly frustrated with his bike.

Razgatlioglu's championship rival, current points leader Nicolo Bulega, crashed in the opening minutes of the session when he lost the front over the bump on the apex of turn 15. There was a tumble through the gravel for the Italian but was able to ride back to the pits on the back of a scooter. He ended the session ninth-fastest.

Bulega's factory Ducati teammate, Alvaro Bautista, was second-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Sam Lowes in third and fourth, respectively, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five.

Yari Montella was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Jonathan Rea, Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-10.

Full results from WorldSBK Warm Up at Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.619
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.307
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.329
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.383
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.571
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.629
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.651
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.811
9Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.817
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.824
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.897
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.947
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.959
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.002
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.019
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.102
17Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.405
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.681
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.813
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.828
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.820
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.556

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

