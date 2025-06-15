2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit.
Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.
Warm Up at Misano was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu who was the only rider to lap in the 1:32s. The only moment for the BMW rider came after the flag when he had some front chatter and a front slide in turn one.
He saved the crash, but was visibly frustrated with his bike.
Razgatlioglu's championship rival, current points leader Nicolo Bulega, crashed in the opening minutes of the session when he lost the front over the bump on the apex of turn 15. There was a tumble through the gravel for the Italian but was able to ride back to the pits on the back of a scooter. He ended the session ninth-fastest.
Bulega's factory Ducati teammate, Alvaro Bautista, was second-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Sam Lowes in third and fourth, respectively, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five.
Yari Montella was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Jonathan Rea, Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci who completed the top-10.
Full results from WorldSBK Warm Up at Misano are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.619
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.307
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.329
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.383
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.571
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.629
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.651
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.811
|9
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.817
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.824
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.897
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.947
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.959
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.002
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.019
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.102
|17
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.405
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.681
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.813
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.828
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.820
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.556