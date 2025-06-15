2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race at Misano by over four seconds from Alex Lowes.

The race was anticipated to be another battle between Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but the latter crashed at the first corner when he had contact with Axel Bassani, who also crashed.

The aforementioned Lowes was immediately second thanks to the aforementioned incident between the Italians and used the tow of Razgatlioglu to pull himself away from the battle behind. He went on to secure the first World Superbike podium for the Bimota KB998.

Andrea Locatelli took third place for his first podium since he won in Assen.

Danilo Petrucci was 1.4 seconds adrift of the podium, making this the first race he hadn't finished on the podium since Race 2 at Cremona.

Alvaro Bautista was fifth after battling through from 11th, including a nice fight in the middle of the race with Jonathan Rea, Sam Lowes, and Remy Gardner.

Gardner had been in fifth when the battle began between the four of them, but dropped to eighth in half-a-lap after Bautista passed him at turn 10. Rea and Lowes were quick to take advantage in the final sector, then Lowes passed Rea on the penultimate lap to take sixth and the final spot on the second row for Race 2.

Rea ended seventh ahead of Gardner and Iker Lecuona, who took the final point in ninth. Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

Full results from the Superpole Race in Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | SP Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9984.281
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16.122
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7.542
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.855
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R9.703
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R110.755
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R111.861
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.177
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.323
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14.215
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16.278
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R16.623
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.307
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.423
16Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.513
17Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R26.670
18Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R39.640
DNFAxel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFNicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

