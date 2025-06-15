2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race at Misano by over four seconds from Alex Lowes.

The race was anticipated to be another battle between Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but the latter crashed at the first corner when he had contact with Axel Bassani, who also crashed.

The aforementioned Lowes was immediately second thanks to the aforementioned incident between the Italians and used the tow of Razgatlioglu to pull himself away from the battle behind. He went on to secure the first World Superbike podium for the Bimota KB998.

Andrea Locatelli took third place for his first podium since he won in Assen.

Danilo Petrucci was 1.4 seconds adrift of the podium, making this the first race he hadn't finished on the podium since Race 2 at Cremona.

Alvaro Bautista was fifth after battling through from 11th, including a nice fight in the middle of the race with Jonathan Rea, Sam Lowes, and Remy Gardner.

Gardner had been in fifth when the battle began between the four of them, but dropped to eighth in half-a-lap after Bautista passed him at turn 10. Rea and Lowes were quick to take advantage in the final sector, then Lowes passed Rea on the penultimate lap to take sixth and the final spot on the second row for Race 2.

Rea ended seventh ahead of Gardner and Iker Lecuona, who took the final point in ninth. Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

Full results from the Superpole Race in Misano are below.