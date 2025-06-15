2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race at Misano by over four seconds from Alex Lowes.
The race was anticipated to be another battle between Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but the latter crashed at the first corner when he had contact with Axel Bassani, who also crashed.
The aforementioned Lowes was immediately second thanks to the aforementioned incident between the Italians and used the tow of Razgatlioglu to pull himself away from the battle behind. He went on to secure the first World Superbike podium for the Bimota KB998.
Andrea Locatelli took third place for his first podium since he won in Assen.
Danilo Petrucci was 1.4 seconds adrift of the podium, making this the first race he hadn't finished on the podium since Race 2 at Cremona.
Alvaro Bautista was fifth after battling through from 11th, including a nice fight in the middle of the race with Jonathan Rea, Sam Lowes, and Remy Gardner.
Gardner had been in fifth when the battle began between the four of them, but dropped to eighth in half-a-lap after Bautista passed him at turn 10. Rea and Lowes were quick to take advantage in the final sector, then Lowes passed Rea on the penultimate lap to take sixth and the final spot on the second row for Race 2.
Rea ended seventh ahead of Gardner and Iker Lecuona, who took the final point in ninth. Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | SP Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|4.281
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6.122
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.542
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.855
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.703
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.755
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.861
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.177
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.323
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.215
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16.278
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.623
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.307
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.423
|16
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.513
|17
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.670
|18
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|39.640
|DNF
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF