2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega starts Sunday with supremacy

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Buelga began Sunday on top at Misano and by a substantial margin: almost 0.8 seconds over his team-mate, Iker Lecuona

Lecuona and Axel Bassani were the only riders other than Bulega to lap in the 1m32s in Warm Up.

Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-five, and Alberto Surra the top-six.

Yari Montella, Alex Lowes, Alvaro Bautista, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.098
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.845
3Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.882
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.092
5Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.138
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.211
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.238
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.309
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.503
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.506
11Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.533
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.552
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.630
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.736
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.800
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.807
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.810
18Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.101
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.113
20Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.126
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.134
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.460

In this article

2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega starts Sunday with supremacy
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.