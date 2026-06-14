2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega starts Sunday with supremacy
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.
Nicolo Buelga began Sunday on top at Misano and by a substantial margin: almost 0.8 seconds over his team-mate, Iker Lecuona.
Lecuona and Axel Bassani were the only riders other than Bulega to lap in the 1m32s in Warm Up.
Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-five, and Alberto Surra the top-six.
Yari Montella, Alex Lowes, Alvaro Bautista, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.098
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.845
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.882
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.092
|5
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.138
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.211
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.238
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.309
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.503
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.506
|11
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.533
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.552
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.630
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.736
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.800
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.807
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.810
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.101
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.113
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.126
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.134
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.460