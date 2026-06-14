2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega starts Sunday with supremacy

Results from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Buelga began Sunday on top at Misano and by a substantial margin: almost 0.8 seconds over his team-mate, Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona and Axel Bassani were the only riders other than Bulega to lap in the 1m32s in Warm Up.

Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-five, and Alberto Surra the top-six.

Yari Montella, Alex Lowes, Alvaro Bautista, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Warm Up | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.098 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.845 3 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.882 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.092 5 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.138 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.211 7 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.238 8 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:33.309 9 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.503 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:33.506 11 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.533 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.552 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.630 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:33.736 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.800 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.807 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.810 18 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:34.101 19 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.113 20 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.126 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.134 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:35.460