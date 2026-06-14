2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega fends off Lecuona

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega took another dominant win in the Superpole Race at Misano, winning by over a second and leading every lap.

Iker Lecuona was second once again ahead of Yari Montella who completed the podium.

Axel Bassani was fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-six.

Baldassarri and Oliveira both gained a position after the flag when Alberto Surra was given a three-second penalty for an unsafe rejoin at turn 14. Surra had ran wide while battling with Bassani and rejoined the racing line just in front of Oliveira. He was originally given a drop one position penalty, but this was changed to a three-second penalty after the race.

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Oliveira himself had dropped behind Baldassarri when he ran wide himself at turn 14 on the final lap.

Behind Surra, Andrea Locatelli and Tarran Mackenzie took the final two points positions. Stefano Manzi completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Misano are below.