2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega fends off Lecuona

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
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Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega took another dominant win in the Superpole Race at Misano, winning by over a second and leading every lap.

Iker Lecuona was second once again ahead of Yari Montella who completed the podium.

Axel Bassani was fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-six. 

Baldassarri and Oliveira both gained a position after the flag when Alberto Surra was given a three-second penalty for an unsafe rejoin at turn 14. Surra had ran wide while battling with Bassani and rejoined the racing line just in front of Oliveira. He was originally given a drop one position penalty, but this was changed to a three-second penalty after the race.

Oliveira himself had dropped behind Baldassarri when he ran wide himself at turn 14 on the final lap.

Behind Surra, Andrea Locatelli and Tarran Mackenzie took the final two points positions. Stefano Manzi completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.133
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7.422
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99811.940
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R13.754
6Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR14.143
7Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15.960
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.572
9Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.638
10Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.668
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR18.936
12Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.155
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.982
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR20.143
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R24.498
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.377
17Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R27.662
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R134.712
DNFAlex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega fends off Lecuona
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.