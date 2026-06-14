2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega fends off Lecuona
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega took another dominant win in the Superpole Race at Misano, winning by over a second and leading every lap.
Iker Lecuona was second once again ahead of Yari Montella who completed the podium.
Axel Bassani was fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-six.
Baldassarri and Oliveira both gained a position after the flag when Alberto Surra was given a three-second penalty for an unsafe rejoin at turn 14. Surra had ran wide while battling with Bassani and rejoined the racing line just in front of Oliveira. He was originally given a drop one position penalty, but this was changed to a three-second penalty after the race.
Oliveira himself had dropped behind Baldassarri when he ran wide himself at turn 14 on the final lap.
Behind Surra, Andrea Locatelli and Tarran Mackenzie took the final two points positions. Stefano Manzi completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.133
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.422
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|11.940
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.754
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|14.143
|7
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.960
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.572
|9
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.638
|10
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.668
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|18.936
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.155
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.982
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|20.143
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.498
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.377
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27.662
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34.712
|DNF
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF