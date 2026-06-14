2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes dominant home hattrick
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega took a third dominant race win at Misano, although his gap was a second less to team-mate Iker Lecuona compared to Race 1, the Spaniard finishing 5.1 seconds adrift this time.
Yari Montella completed the podium, confirming identical podiums in all three races this weekend. Axel Bassani seemed to have third place locked up, but crashed out in the closing laps at turn eight.
Alex Lowes took fourth place ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, for whom fifth was a personal best WorldSBK result in a dry race.
Alberto Surra completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Michael van der Mark, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.101
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.016
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15.959
|5
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.733
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20.258
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.107
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.886
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|27.624
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27.661
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.545
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|29.562
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|31.979
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|33.114
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|34.074
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|51.403
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:01.535
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:05.902
|DNF
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF