2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes dominant home hattrick

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega took a third dominant race win at Misano, although his gap was a second less to team-mate Iker Lecuona compared to Race 1, the Spaniard finishing 5.1 seconds adrift this time.

Yari Montella completed the podium, confirming identical podiums in all three races this weekend. Axel Bassani seemed to have third place locked up, but crashed out in the closing laps at turn eight.

Alex Lowes took fourth place ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, for whom fifth was a personal best WorldSBK result in a dry race.

Alberto Surra completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Michael van der Mark, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R5.101
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.016
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99815.959
5Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.733
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R20.258
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R122.107
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R122.886
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR27.624
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R27.661
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R129.545
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.562
13Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R31.979
14Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33.114
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R34.074
16Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R151.403
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:01.535
18Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:05.902
DNFAxel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFMiguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes dominant home hattrick
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.