2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega completes dominant home hattrick

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega took a third dominant race win at Misano, although his gap was a second less to team-mate Iker Lecuona compared to Race 1, the Spaniard finishing 5.1 seconds adrift this time.

Yari Montella completed the podium, confirming identical podiums in all three races this weekend. Axel Bassani seemed to have third place locked up, but crashed out in the closing laps at turn eight.

Alex Lowes took fourth place ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, for whom fifth was a personal best WorldSBK result in a dry race.

Alberto Surra completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Michael van der Mark, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race 2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 5.101 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 14.016 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 15.959 5 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.733 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 20.258 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 22.107 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 22.886 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 27.624 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 27.661 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 29.545 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 29.562 13 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 31.979 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 33.114 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 34.074 16 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 51.403 17 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:01.535 18 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:05.902 DNF Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 DNF DNF Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR DNF DNF Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF