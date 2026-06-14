2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Misano round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna Round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 2 at Misano, his points lead extended ow to 121 points over Iker Lecuona after Bulega won his 21st race of the season and Lecuona took his 18th consecutive second place.

Yari Montella completed the podium in all three races at Misano and as a result has a 14-point advantage over Alex Lowes in the battle for third. Sam Lowes is eight points further back and 20 points ahead of Axel Bassani after the #47 crashed out of third place in Race 2.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R434
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R313
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R170
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998156
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R148
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998128
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R123
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R99
9Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR97
10Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R95
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR91
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R191
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R165
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
16Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R45
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R138
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.