2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna Round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 2 at Misano, his points lead extended ow to 121 points over Iker Lecuona after Bulega won his 21st race of the season and Lecuona took his 18th consecutive second place.

Yari Montella completed the podium in all three races at Misano and as a result has a 14-point advantage over Alex Lowes in the battle for third. Sam Lowes is eight points further back and 20 points ahead of Axel Bassani after the #47 crashed out of third place in Race 2.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 434 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 313 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 170 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 156 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 148 6 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 128 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 123 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 99 9 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 97 10 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 95 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 91 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 91 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 65 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 16 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 45 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 38 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 34 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 8 21 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 22 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 23 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 24 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 28 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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