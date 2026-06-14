2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Misano round.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna Round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 2 at Misano, his points lead extended ow to 121 points over Iker Lecuona after Bulega won his 21st race of the season and Lecuona took his 18th consecutive second place.
Yari Montella completed the podium in all three races at Misano and as a result has a 14-point advantage over Alex Lowes in the battle for third. Sam Lowes is eight points further back and 20 points ahead of Axel Bassani after the #47 crashed out of third place in Race 2.
Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|434
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|313
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|170
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|156
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|148
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|128
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|123
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|99
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|97
|10
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|95
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|91
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|91
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|65
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|16
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|45
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0