2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Riders' standings in the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship after his 24th win of the season and now has a 138-point advantage over Iker Lecuona. Lecuona's second place in Race 1 means the title battle is guaranteed to not be mathematically decided this weekend and continue at Cremona in two weeks.

Yari Montella missed the rostrum for the first time in eight races but maintains third in the championship thanks to a fourth in Race 1.

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31 points behind Montella are the Lowes brothers, with Sam now ahead of Alex, courtesy of a third in Race 1 at Magny-Cours for the Marc VDS rider.

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Magny-Cours are below.

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