2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 of the French Round, round nine of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Riders' standings in the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship after his 24th win of the season and now has a 138-point advantage over Iker Lecuona. Lecuona's second place in Race 1 means the title battle is guaranteed to not be mathematically decided this weekend and continue at Cremona in two weeks.

Yari Montella missed the rostrum for the first time in eight races but maintains third in the championship thanks to a fourth in Race 1.

31 points behind Montella are the Lowes brothers, with Sam now ahead of Alex, courtesy of a third in Race 1 at Magny-Cours for the Marc VDS rider. 

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R516
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R378
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R224
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R193
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998193
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998162
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R155
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR117
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R109
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR106
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1103
12Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R103
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R186
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R59
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR51
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R145
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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