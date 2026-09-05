2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 of the French Round, round nine of the 2026 season.
Riders' standings in the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship after his 24th win of the season and now has a 138-point advantage over Iker Lecuona. Lecuona's second place in Race 1 means the title battle is guaranteed to not be mathematically decided this weekend and continue at Cremona in two weeks.
Yari Montella missed the rostrum for the first time in eight races but maintains third in the championship thanks to a fourth in Race 1.
31 points behind Montella are the Lowes brothers, with Sam now ahead of Alex, courtesy of a third in Race 1 at Magny-Cours for the Marc VDS rider.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|516
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|378
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|224
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|193
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|193
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|162
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|155
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|117
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|109
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|106
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|103
|12
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|103
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|86
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|59
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|51
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|45
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0