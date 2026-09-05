2026 French WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega wins red flagged Race 1

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 French WorldSBK, the opening race of three this weekend.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at the French WorldSBK, one which was red flagged with 12 laps to go for a crash for Tommy Bridewell, whose bike hit the air fence on the inside of turn 15. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre but was diagnosed only with a lip abrasion.

Bulega was leading in the first running of the race when it was red flagged and was able to establish himself at the front quite quickly on the second, although there was a fight with Iker Lecuona in the early laps of the restart.

Lecuona ultimately wasn't able to match Bulega's pace and finished three second adrift, but three seconds ahead of Sam Lowes.

Behind the podium three was Yari Montella who got the better of Alex Lowes for fourth. Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-six while Axel Bassani, Alberto Surra, Garrett Gerloff, and Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.118
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R6.293
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.786
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9989.433
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R10.050
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.595
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.843
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR15.233
10Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.295
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R16.738
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R117.325
13Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR24.031
14Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:09.462
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFStefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFSomkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFMiguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFMattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

 

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2026 French WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega wins red flagged Race 1
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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