2026 French WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega wins red flagged Race 1
Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 French WorldSBK, the opening race of three this weekend.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at the French WorldSBK, one which was red flagged with 12 laps to go for a crash for Tommy Bridewell, whose bike hit the air fence on the inside of turn 15. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre but was diagnosed only with a lip abrasion.
Bulega was leading in the first running of the race when it was red flagged and was able to establish himself at the front quite quickly on the second, although there was a fight with Iker Lecuona in the early laps of the restart.
Lecuona ultimately wasn't able to match Bulega's pace and finished three second adrift, but three seconds ahead of Sam Lowes.
Behind the podium three was Yari Montella who got the better of Alex Lowes for fourth. Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-six while Axel Bassani, Alberto Surra, Garrett Gerloff, and Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.118
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.293
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.786
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|9.433
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.050
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.595
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.843
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|15.233
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.295
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|16.738
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.325
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|24.031
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:09.462
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF