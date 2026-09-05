2026 French WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega wins red flagged Race 1

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 French WorldSBK, the opening race of three this weekend.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at the French WorldSBK, one which was red flagged with 12 laps to go for a crash for Tommy Bridewell, whose bike hit the air fence on the inside of turn 15. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre but was diagnosed only with a lip abrasion.

Bulega was leading in the first running of the race when it was red flagged and was able to establish himself at the front quite quickly on the second, although there was a fight with Iker Lecuona in the early laps of the restart.

Lecuona ultimately wasn't able to match Bulega's pace and finished three second adrift, but three seconds ahead of Sam Lowes.

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Behind the podium three was Yari Montella who got the better of Alex Lowes for fourth. Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-six while Axel Bassani, Alberto Surra, Garrett Gerloff, and Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Magny-Cours are below.