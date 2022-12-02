McAMS Yamaha confirms Tarran Mackenzie’s departure

Mackenzie has claimed 16 BSB wins in his five years with McAMS, having first joined the Raceways Motorcycles-run effort for the 2017 Supersport season.

A perfect run of six BSS victories at the start of that year saw the reigning champion leave to take up an ill-fated Moto2 grand prix seat for the remainder of the season, but he returned to McAMS for a BSB debut in 2018.

After winning the 2021 BSB crown with ten victories and 19 podiums, Mackenzie’s 2022 title defence was blighted by leg fractures in the pre-season and later ended with a broken femur at Oulton Park.

Our MotoGP 2022 Rider Rankings | MotoGP Tier list Video of Our MotoGP 2022 Rider Rankings | MotoGP Tier list

“I’ve known and supported Tarran since the early stages of his career, so we are sad to see him move on for 2023 but wish him all the best in his next steps,” said McAMS Yamaha team principal Steve Rodgers.

“It’s been an incredible six years and we’re incredibly proud of what he has achieved as part of this team. It’s been a whirlwind few years with a lot of highs and some lows, but regardless of the situation, Tarran’s speed and sheer tenacity can never be questioned.

“He’s one of the most talented, fearless riders to have ridden in BSB in recent times and it’s been a privilege to work with him for so long and we genuinely wish him every success in the future.”

Mackenzie’s 2023 plans are yet to be officially confirmed. He has previously spoken of seeking a World Superbike seat after a wild-card debut at Donington this season (best finish of 14th), although Yamaha already has Toprak Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter, Lorenzo Baldassarri and newly crowned BSB champion Bradley Ray aboard its R1 machinery.

Meanwhile, Jason O’Halloran’s new 2023 McAMS team-mate will be ‘confirmed shortly’.