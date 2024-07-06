British Superbikes, Snetterton: First podium success for Rollo and Aprilia

The weather played a big part in some unusual results at Snetterton and gave riders often lower down the standings a chance to shine.

Making the most of his time on track at the Norwich circuit, Lewis Rollo was a surprise second, something he described as “absolutely mega” after securing his first podium finish.

Rollo had already taken his In competition/ Sencat Aprilia bike to the top of FP3 showing he had a handle on the conditions:

“We had a good Knockhill, we’ve had a good start to the season and I’ve been Mega happy with our results and today in FP3 we ended up fastest but I had an off and we never made qualifying so we had to start from the back of the grid there - made it really difficult.

Like Haslam, his fall in the final practice, which was directly before Q1 in a tight schedule, left their mechanics limited time to fix the bikes before the fall, leaving them to start at the back of the grid, with no time set.

Like many down the grid, that lead to a tyre gamble to try to move through on the drying track:

Went wet front, inter rear - made our way through to eleventh place so we had a really good start to the race, then obviously got the red flag.

That incredible run through the field was fearless, but a repeat was needed from the Scottish rider when the race was restarted, without the fall from FP3, which proved to be a lesson learned in the limits of Snetterton, moving from an elevated eleventh on the grid and making similar moves forward again, and quickly with only five laps distance:

“Started eleventh, and I just think, the first lap I got up to third, second and then I thought in in P2, ‘I’ve got to try and lead my first ever British Superbike race’! And we got into the lead a few laps.

Storm came past on the last lap but honestly can’t thank the team enough and just amazed I can walk away with a podium in our first year in BSB”

Second is still a best result for Rollo and his Aprilia bike and team. It is also a best result for a Pathway rider since the scheme was introduced to BSB.

