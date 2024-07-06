British Superbikes, Snetterton: First podium success for Rollo and Aprilia

Lewis Rollo was the surprise package in the wet on the Aprilia Pathway entry, leading a BSB race for the first time at Snetterton on his way to second place.

Lewis Rollo, Race one, Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
Lewis Rollo, Race one, Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The weather played a big part in some unusual results at Snetterton and gave riders often lower down the standings a chance to shine.

Making the most of his time on track at the Norwich circuit, Lewis Rollo was a surprise second, something he described as “absolutely mega” after securing his first podium finish.

Rollo had already taken his In competition/ Sencat Aprilia bike to the top of FP3 showing he had a handle on the conditions:

“We had a good Knockhill, we’ve had a good start to the season and I’ve been Mega happy with our results and today in FP3 we ended up fastest but I had an off and we never made qualifying so we had to start from the back of the grid there - made it really difficult.

 

Like Haslam, his fall in the final practice, which was directly before Q1 in a tight schedule, left their mechanics limited time to fix the bikes before the fall, leaving them to start at the back of the grid, with no time set.

Like many down the grid, that lead to a tyre gamble to try to move through on the drying track:

Went wet front, inter rear - made our way through to eleventh place so we had a really good start to the race, then obviously got the red flag.

That incredible run through the  field was fearless, but a repeat was needed from the Scottish rider when the race was restarted, without the fall from FP3, which proved to be a lesson learned in the limits of Snetterton, moving from an elevated eleventh on the grid and making similar moves forward again, and quickly with only five laps distance:

“Started eleventh, and I just think, the first lap I got up to third, second and then I thought in in P2, ‘I’ve got to try and lead my first ever British Superbike race’! And we got into the lead a few laps.

Storm came past on the last lap but honestly can’t thank the team enough and just amazed I can walk away with a podium in our first year in BSB”

Second is still a best result for Rollo and his Aprilia bike and team. It is also a best result for a Pathway rider since the scheme was introduced to BSB.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Stacey braves the storm for first BSB win
Storm Stacey Race one , Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
Storm Stacey Race one , Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Ryde makes “big steps forward” in wet
Kyle Ryde, Storm Stacey and Lewis Rollo, Race one podium, Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
Kyle Ryde, Storm Stacey and Lewis Rollo, Race one podium, Snetterton, BSB,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: First podium success for Rollo and Aprilia
Lewis Rollo, Race one, Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
Lewis Rollo, Race one, Snetterton, BSB, 2024, 6 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
5h ago
‘Massive difference’ - Lewis Hamilton explains how upgraded W15 feels “better everywhere”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
5h ago
Ferrari find no “extra performance” as they ditch recent F1 upgrade in a bid to solve woes
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Vinales: “I tried to hold on until the end” | Aprilia: “We’ve finally seen the true Miguel”
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
6h ago
George Russell warns Mercedes despite "one of the best feelings" with British GP pole
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press…
BSB
Results
6h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen reveals huge downforce loss after ‘ripping the floor apart’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…