Glenn Irwin reveals shocking bruising after huge Thruxton BSB high side

PBM Ducati rider Glenn Irwin has revealed photos of the bruising he suffered to his right arm in his huge Thruxton BSB crash last weekend.

Irwin had struggled throughout the weekend at Thruxton, struggling to make Q2 and finishing Race 1 down in 14th.

The 2023 runner-up, though, posted a good enough lap time to start from the front row in Race 2, and he made the most of it at the start, holding a position inside the top three through the first couple of corners.

However, it didn’t last much longer for Irwin, who high-sided on his way out of turn four, the left-hander in the middle of the chicane at the start of the lap.

“I’ve had some big highsides before but the second or third gear ones definitely hurt more,” Irwin said. About his Race 2 crash. “Starting from the front row for the sprint race (Race 2) gave us a great chance of a podium but the mistake cost us and it was a missed opportunity.”

Irwin was launched viciously skywards, and appeared for a while to be in more trouble, injury-wise, than turned out to be the case. The position of Irwin and his Panigale V4 R in the middle of the track meant the safety car had to be deployed, and then the red flag came out.

The race was eventually won by Ryan Vickers when it restarted, and the #7 took victory in Race 3, too, which Irwin was surprisingly able to compete in, finishing just inside the points in 15th.

“[The crash] made the final race 50/50 but I felt okay so gave it a go,” Irwin said, “and although I was annoyed to lose a couple of places towards the end, we got some points.”

The images posted by Irwin help to give some idea of the kind of discomfort he might have been in during that Race 3, but they do little to soften the blow of the deficit Irwin now faces, 47 points, to championship leader Tommy Bridewell.

“We’re 47 points adrift of the lead but I’m not too concerned. There are plenty of races to come and plenty of points, all at good tracks for us so we’ll go again.”