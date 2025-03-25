Returning National Superstock Honda team confirm 2025 rider

MasterMac Honda will return to the National Superstock Championship this year.

Dan Brooks has been confirmed as the team’s rider, on a Honda Fireblade, for the 2025 season.

The Kent-based rider appeared for MasterMac Honda last year.

For the past two years, Brooks has competed in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

He previously finished third in the 2022 National Junior Superstock Championship.

Brooks said: "I’m delighted to be stepping up in class again and very grateful to MasterMac Honda, and everyone who supports me, for the opportunity.

"The experience I gained on the Fireblade last season was really valuable and now I’m just excited to get back on track and show what I can do over the course of a full season.”

Team manager Steve Hicken commented: “We have a longstanding commitment to bringing young riders through and we’re pleased to be back in the series with Dan on board.

"He’s a very talented rider who’s shown he can compete at the front in the junior series and we now look forward to racing with him in the Pirelli National Superstock, which is always a brilliant championship to be involved with.”