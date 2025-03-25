Returning National Superstock Honda team confirm 2025 rider

MasterMac Honda confirm 2025 Superstock plan

BSB
BSB

MasterMac Honda will return to the National Superstock Championship this year.

Dan Brooks has been confirmed as the team’s rider, on a Honda Fireblade, for the 2025 season.

The Kent-based rider appeared for MasterMac Honda last year.

For the past two years, Brooks has competed in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

He previously finished third in the 2022 National Junior Superstock Championship.

Brooks said: "I’m delighted to be stepping up in class again and very grateful to MasterMac Honda, and everyone who supports me, for the opportunity. 

"The experience I gained on the Fireblade last season was really valuable and now I’m just excited to get back on track and show what I can do over the course of a full season.”

Team manager Steve Hicken commented: “We have a longstanding commitment to bringing young riders through and we’re pleased to be back in the series with Dan on board. 

"He’s a very talented rider who’s shown he can compete at the front in the junior series and we now look forward to racing with him in the Pirelli National Superstock, which is always a brilliant championship to be involved with.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
19m ago
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness’s Honda return “like an old pair of slipper”
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton advised to follow his gut instinct again after Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
59m ago
Valencia gets new MotoGP deal from 2027
MotoGP Valencia GP 2023
BSB News
1h ago
Returning National Superstock Honda team confirm 2025 rider
BSB
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati insider’s theory throws doubt on Marc Marquez domination
Marc Marquez

More News

Moto3 News
1h ago
Marc Marquez protege set for Moto3 debut in America
Maximo Quiles, Aspar Moto3 team, 2025 Jerez Moto3 test
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff drops another hint over George Russell’s Mercedes F1 future
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari DSQ for underweight F1 car in China branded as “inexcusable”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin’s Aprilia replacement “not 100%” ahead of COTA MotoGP comeback
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Sebastian Vettel has “fingers crossed” for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 title bid
Sebastian Vettel & Lewis Hamilton