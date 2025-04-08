Crash “completely my fault” for BSB rider who leaves Navarra with stitches

Fraser Rogers ruled out after a crash in BSB testing on Monday

BSB
BSB

Fraser Rogers has taken full responsibility for the crash which ended his British Superbike Championship test in Spain.

The first two days of 2025 pre-season testing at the Navarra circuit have drawn to a close but Rogers’ participation was curtailed early on Monday.

The TAG Honda rider fell at Turn 3 and sustained damage to his finger.

Read more: 2025 Official Navarra British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Monday)

He has now said: “I am absolutely fine. A few stitches in my finger after a little crash.

“It’s a shame because we were having a good test until then. I was feeling good with the new bike.

“The team were working well and we were making good steps.

“It’s a shame to end the test prematurely. I was advised not to ride.”

Rogers added: “Top 10 in the opening BSB test of the year. Despite a crash this morning which ruled me out for the remainder of the day, (completely my fault) we have managed to make big progress with the bike and with myself riding the bike in a good way.

“We have great potential this year and I'm excited to continue the programme at Donington Park in 10 days time.”

Rogers was ninth-fastest in the morning session on Monday, before being ruled out of the afternoon session.

His 2024 season was ruined by injury, and he revealed that surgery to his legs had not enabled the bones to heal as he’d hoped.

But the crash which caused a red flag on Monday in testing has fortunately only yielded minor finger damage, and Rogers will hop back on his Honda at the second BSB pre-season test at Donington next week.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

