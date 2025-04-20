Tommy Bridewell crashes in BSB test, hurts hand, “I feel a bit lost”

Tommy Bridewell endured a difficult British Superbike Championship test at Donington Park.

The 2023 BSB champion was 16th-fastest on Friday, and 12th on Saturday.

2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)

It was a far cry from a productive and optimistic first pre-season test in Navarra, Spain.

Bridewell crashed on Friday at Donington Park, then had to watch his title rival Glenn Irwin go fastest on both days.

A crash for Bridewell earlier in this session pic.twitter.com/AkwAKI0EG6 — Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) April 18, 2025

The Honda rider ended the test 12th overall, two tenths slower than teammate Andrew Irwin.

“The Donington test has been a bit tough for sure,” Bridewell admitted.

“It’s a bit challenging to analyse because, in all honesty, I feel a little bit lost with the setup because we are running a very different bike here in 2025.

“In the Monteblanco pre-season test, we were feeling really positive and I was super comfortable with the bike, but then at Navarra things didn't quite click.

“Then again, here in Donington, I’ve lost a little bit of my feeling.

“I need to have a look at things and work out where we are not quite getting it right, the crash [on Friday] didn’t help and hurting my hand didn't help.

“The great thing with Honda though is they have everything in-house and they can analyse everything that we need to understand what the bike wants and what the bike needs from me to maximise the potential.

“I have absolute confidence that we will be there or thereabouts come Oulton Park race.”

BSB is testing for two days in the coming week at Oulton Park, giving Bridewell a chance to gain stability.