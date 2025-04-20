Bradley Ray feeds back on transition from WorldSBK to BSB

Bradley Ray has offered his first thoughts on the transition back into the British Superbike Championship.

Ray has spent the past two seasons in World Superbikes, since winning the 2022 BSB title.

His return to BSB means the series could welcome a new front-runner.

His plans were briefly in turmoil when OMG Racing fell apart but Ray was rescued by a new Raceways Yamaha project, with support from Yamaha UK, and run by Steve Rodgers.

Ray was sixth-fastest on Friday and fifth-fastest on Saturday at the pre-season Donington Park test.

2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)

“It was the first time in four or five months that I’d been on a bike,” Ray said.

“I’ve done Donington in the world championship so I know the track relatively well anyway.

[Friday] was a good day. The team felt good, the atmosphere was bang on. I felt comfortable straight away.

“The transition back hasn’t been as big as it was from BSB to the world championship.

“It sounds like it should be the opposite way around.

“But to understand the electronics in World Superbikes is difficult. Here? The Yamaha is so good.

“They have had a lot of years to get the base setting in a good window.

“I haven’t actually changed a lot on the bike since I’ve been back. It’s more about getting up to speed.

“The transition has been good. I feel comfortable. The position on the bike is similar to World Superbikes, how the engine works is very similar.

“It’s just basically using the TC like you would in the world championship, not being as aggressive on the throttle, and being smoother in BSB to save the tyre life because there is no TC.”

BSB has another two-day test at Oulton Park on Wednesday and Thursday.