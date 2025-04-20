Chinese manufacturer debuts in BSB paddock

A manufacturer from China has debuted in the British Superbike Championship paddock.

Kove Factory Racing appeared for the first time on Friday at the pre-season Donington Park test.

They will compete in the 2025 National Sportbike Championship, with Casey O’Gorman as their rider.

The Chinese manufacturer has recently launched Kove Moto UK with a host of dealers.

Kove Factory Racing have already run James Hillier at the Dakar Rally.

They also announced that the The Kove Academy will open in 2026.

The project, run by Paul Curran, will “will nurture emerging talent, providing aspiring riders with the training, resources, and support needed to excel in competitive racing,” BSB confirmed.

Alan Gardner, co-founder of Kove Moto UK, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Kove Moto UK and bring Kove’s incredible machines to British dealers and riders, starting with our debut at Donington Park this weekend.

“From our Dakar beginnings to the upcoming TT project and Kove Academy, we’re committed to delivering performance and fostering the next generation of racing talent.

“This is just the start of an exciting journey for Kove in the UK, we have just visited their headquarters in China where we have witnessed firsthand the high level of quality and focus on performance.”