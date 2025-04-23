Tom Booth-Amos still targeting WorldSSP title despite Assen setback

Tom Booth-Amos says his Triumph team needs “to try and stay positive” as they continue to target the 2025 WorldSSP title.

Tom Booth-Amos, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Speaking at the recent Donington BSB test, Tom Booth-Amos has reaffirmed his ambitions to become World Supersport Champion in 2025.

Having won for the first time in WorldSSP at Phillip Island, and been back on the podium in Race 1 at Portimao, Booth-Amos’ title hopes took a hit at Assen where he crashed out of Race 1 and was only 15th in Race 2.

The results mean that the Triumph rider will go to Cremona at the beginning of May for the fourth round of the season third in the standings, but 41 points adrift of championship leader Stefano Manzi on the Yamaha R9.

Despite the gap, though, Booth-Amos’ target is still the title, but he’s aware that his form needs to pick back up from the Italian Round.

“We need to continue our form from the start of the year, which I think we can do,” Booth-Amos told Crash.net on the second day of the recent Donington BSB test, where the British racer was riding as a guest rider.

“My goal is to try and win the World Championship this year, so we need to try and stay positive and forget about what happened in Assen, and just keep moving forward.”

The cold conditions at the Donington test – by World Championship standards – meant that things were not perfect for Booth-Amos, but his priority was not outright lap time.

“We’ve been unfortunate with the weather, really, but we’re getting through the things we need to get through which is the main thing, then head to Cremona,” he said.

He added: “We’re not here for the lap times, just to test some parts on the bike for the feeling and get me a little bit more comfy. That’s the main thing – we’re not here to break lap records, just to try and understand which way we need to go forwards.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

