2022 British Superbikes Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)

Glenn Iwrin pushed to the limit to take a Brands Hatch double and confirm second in the championship in the final race of the BSB season.

Starting from pole again, Irwin once again got a fast start and it looked like a re-run of race two was on the cards with Peter Hickman again piling on the pressure, with his younger brother Andrew in behind.

But it was Danny Buchan who found himself leading the group around after the first lap and had the pace to pull the front group clear.

There was much shuffling in position as the skies darkened and the Kent track became colder, with rain threatening.

British Superbike Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 28m 36.999s 2 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +0.672s 3 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +1.956s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +5.474s 5 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +5.679s 6 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +11.000s 7 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +11.334s 8 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +11.485s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +17.652s 10 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +17.744s 11 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +19.156s 12 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Buildbase Suzuki +23.330s 13 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +23.406s 14 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +24.046s 15 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +24.172s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +24.353s 17 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +35.186s 18 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +39.884s 19 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +47.258s 20 Eemeli Lahti FIN Powerslide Racing Suzuki +57.124s 21 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha DNF 22 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 24 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda DNF 25 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha DNS 26 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki DNS

That was the kick that Glenn Irwin needed and he pushed his Honda to it’s very limit, the bike twitching all over the place as he pushed to the front in case the rain arrived.

Buchan was smooth up front and the sudden pressure behind, combined with the diminishing conditions saw the Synetiq Motorrad out wide.

The Northern Irish rider did not need to be invited twice, with his brother taking the opportunity to follow him through.

The #2 held firm despite pressure to lead over the line by 0.672s.

It was a family 1-2 with Andrew claiming second, taking no time at all to recover from his grid penalty. Danny Buchan faded after being passed but had enough of a gap to keep the final podium spot with both Synetiq BMW Motorrad riders on the rostrum.

Hickman slipped back into the clutches of Tommy Bridewell, exhausted and powered by caffeine after his amazing run through the pack in race two, with the Oxford Products Ducati making its move late o for fourth.

After his race two fall, Brad Ray had his worst grid position to contend with. Launching the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha from eleventh, he made moves forward, but wanted to celebrate his championship, so with that on his mind he was maybe not at maximum aggression, to keep injury and bike damage free.

The local rider still did enough to climb to sixth, with a home podium remaining elusive.

Josh Brookes was an improved seventh for MCE Ducati, Racing with Ray and former Moto3 champion Danny Kent on track, The Buildbase Suzuki rider was the last of the trio in eighth.

His team-mate Christian Iddon won his own battle with Kyle Ryde taking ninth ahead of the second Rich Energy bike.

There was a two second gap back to Tom Sykes in eleventh on the second MCE Ducati.

Charlie Nesbitt completed as strong weekend with Buildbase Suzuki, in the points again in twelfth.

Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) was 13th with the remaining points going to Josh Owens (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) his first time in the points in all three races in 14th and Takumi Takahashi in 15th for Honda.

Crashes, injuries and DNF’s

There was drama before the race started with Jason O’Halloran pulled off the grid, with former champion Tarran Mackenzie already out with a broken femur that meant no McAMS Yamaha took part in the final race.

Leon Haslam also missed the last race.

Lee Jackson was ruled out before race two, so with Rory Skinnr already in recovery mode there was also an absence of Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasakis on the grid.

The race saw Davey Todd crash out of 15th . Liam Delves, Jack Kennedy and Dean Harrison all retired to the pits.

Brands Hatch Statistics

BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record - Josh Brookes (2017) Yamaha - 1m 24.873s

Qualifying: Glenn Irwin

Race One:

Glenn Irwin

Race Two:

Peter Hickman

Round Five At Brands Hatch 2022

Qualifying:

Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One: Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

2021 at Brands Hatch

Round Three:

Qualifying:

Pole: Tarran Mackenzie

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Christian Iddon

Round Eleven(Showdown):

Qualifying:

Pole: Luke Mossey

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

Donington Park, Round Ten:

Qualifying:

Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One: Tom Sykes

Race Two: Tom Sykes

Race Three: Bradley Ray

Final championship standings

Brad Ray left his worst race results until last but had already taken the title in style with 23 podiums with nine wins, his only other DNF coming in the first meet at Silerstone, though Brands Hatch still remains a blank for the new champion, who finished with 1192 points.

Glenn Irwin’s hard earned win helped him secure runner up with 1171, a smaller 21 point gap as he picked up the most points in Showdown races.

Tommy Bridewell finished third overall with a total of 1141.

Outside the top eight it was peter Hickman who was handed the Rider’s Cup with 283 to Danny Buchan’s 272 final tally.