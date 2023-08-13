2023 British Superbikes Thruxton Race Results (2)

Jason O’Halloran set himself up for a possible treble after taking the race two win in very different style to the sprint at Thruxton.

The twentieth race of the championship saw the McAMS rider down in seventh on the grid although he won the sprint. A poor start followed by being boxed in saw the Australian drop to tenth, followed with a struggle to get past Glenn Irwin.

That lead to a change of plan - conserve tyres. The fierce battle for the lead ahead played into O’Halloran’s hands with Kyle Ryde, Ryan Vickers, Lee Jackson, Max Cook and Charlie Nesbitt all enjoying a spell out front as the #22 slowly came into play.

It took to lap thirteen to move away from the chasers and join the back of the lead group. Once in touch his ability and line in the run through Noble to Church saw him pick off places every lap.

Nesbitt’s run out wide set off a domino chain that hit Danny Kent sending him into an unfortunate Max Cook when O'halloran's Yamaha was fourth. That allowed further moves forward and out of danger.

Second to Jackson on the penultimate lap, his move for the lead was smooth around the outside and looked almost effortless. The ‘O Show’ then pulled away, to lead over the line by 1.176s for seven wins out of the last eight races in BSB at Thruxton.

Jackson went on to collect his first podium of the year after coming close in the sprint, with all the drama allowing him to pull away from the rest on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki, but wiith not have enough tyre left to chase down O’Halloran.

Rookie Nesbitt takes consecutive podiums

With his first podium in the bag, his speed had seen Charlie Nesbitt on pole for the second race. Early leader Ryde took no time in getting ahead but the 22 year old was confident and comfortable in the lead group.

His run wide was a result of a move to hit the front, showing his determination on the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing. A further bobble in the chicane saw another fightback, with his tyre pushed to the limit but holding on for another rostrum visit in third.

Vickers was run out of the podium places in fourth as the top LAMI OMG Yamaha - his teammate Ryde was sixth with a two second post-race long lap penalty equivalent added to his time for a fifth track limits warning at turn ten.

The duo were split by Jack Kennedy, who saw good grip help him make huge late gains on the Mar-Train Yamaha to take fifth from an eleventh place start.

Leon Haslam faded to seventh on his Rokit BMW Motorrad after a spell in the lead group, while a late push saw Peter Hickman take the chequered flag in eighth for FAO Racing on his BMW, amking up the most places in the race - eight.

Christian Iddon was the top Ducati for Oxford Products as the manufacturer seemed to still have the biggest issues with grip, with low adhesion still an issue on the side of the tyre.

British Superbikes Round Seven - Thruxton- Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 25m 34.176s 2 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +1.176s 3 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +2.185s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +2.773s 5 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +2.807s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +5.090s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +7.259s 8 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +7.407s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +7.728s 10 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +8.021s 11 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +10.320s 12 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +14.367s 13 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +14.698s 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +14.985s 15 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +15.734s 16 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +16.333s 17 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +20.151s 18 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK +22.121s 19 Tito Rabat ESP McAMS Yamaha +23.358s 20 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +23.601s 21 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +28.534s 22 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +31.034s 23 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +42.198s 24 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki DNF 25 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 26 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing DNS 27 Matt Truelove GBR TAG Racing Honda DNS

He was able to pick up places as both Storm Stacey and Danny Kent slipped back quickly over the final few laps as their tyres faded.

Kent was the first of the pair to cross in tenth for Lovell Kent Honda, also affected by the racing incident he was involved in with Nesbitt and Cook.

After an issue with his bike on the grid, Storm Stacey was forced to leave his seventh place grid slot and line up on the back of the grid in race one. A lot of promise was shown in warm-up where he placed fourth.

Strong pace in that race saw him back in fifth for race two, with a better finish of eleventh the end result for the Starline Racing Kawasaki rider.

Bradley Perie got the better of many more experienced riders to move up to twelfth by the time the finish came into sight for Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki.

Big names battle for final points

The BeerMonster Ducati Team again found the going tough. Glenn Irwin was the better of the two on track, helped by an elevated grid position of tenth, he still dropped places for 13th at the line, spending much of the second half of the race competing with Tommy Bridewell.

The local rider started 15th and spent much of the race out of the points, moving up to a final 14th. The final point went to Honda Racing UK’s Tom Neave, meaning that Josh Brookes, who on the penultimate lap was sitting twelfth, missed out in 17th on the second FHO Racing entry.



Crashes and Injuries and replacements

Josh Owens (Crendon Honda) remains absent after picking up a wrist injury in the first practice session.

Franco Bourne was back for Andrew Irwin at Honda Racing UK, he placed 18th.

Dean Harrison entered the pits early in the race. Max cook was the only other faller, escaping injury despite his bike coming back onto the track after his crash.

Where does that leave the championship?

Bridewell still leads, with Irwin only taking one opint out of the difference between them, now at 28.5, with Bridewll on a total of 262 out front.

Ryde remains third overall on 199. Two wins at Thruxton brings O’Halloran back into the running, moving on to 194.5, now just 67.5 behind.