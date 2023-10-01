2023 British Superbikes Donington Park Race Results (2)

The rain returned to play it’s part in the first of Sunday’s feature races, which ended early as the red flag waved as the conditions worsened, with Kyle Ryde ahead at the right time as both Ducati’s ended up in the gravel.

Round ten continued to be full of chaos with both Ryde and Haslam able to cut chunks out of the title deficit up front as the other big story of the race unfolded - with the BeerMonster bikes out of the points again.

The opening corners were dry and lead by Leon Haslam until Glenn Irwin, who had made quick work of the riders in front, arrived to take over.

The #2 was in a hurry, eager to make the most of his rival Tommy Bridewell’s last place start.

It was while the Northern Irish rider was leading that the rain arrived and an extremely cautious few laps out front allowed a group of eight to bunch up behind, then all realise they were in with a shout of the win if they held their nerve.

Zero to hero and back again for Bridewell.

By that stage Tommy Bridewell who started stone last in 26th had put in the hard work and fastest laps to reach the lead group.

Seventh on lap eight and used to moving faster than the leaders the #46 made quick work of the next few bikes ahead, moving into fourth at turn one on lap four as he hurried past Ryde.

Corners later he was second, and by the end of the lap he was up the inside of his teammate to lead - a wake up call for Irwin.

Rattled, Irwin responded and the pair swapped position over the next few corners as the rain worsened, several riders including Bridewell putting their hands up to express how bad they thought the weather was.

Ryde took advantage of the duo focussing on each other to slip between them and in behind Irwin on lap twelve. The Lami OMG rider then lead out of the esses as their tension between the Ducati riders boiled over.

As they reached the Melbourne loop Tommy Bridewell turned in with nowhere to go and cleared out Irwin, both red bikes and riders sent flying into the gravel. The front inpact was hard on Bridewell who had a large piece of paint design missing from his helmet. Irwin was livid and immediately went on the attack, with a marshal pulling him away.

Their issues with each other continued into the garage, with Irwin yelling at the opposite side until the PBM team wisely lowered the shutters. Both later apologised, but feelings were still running high.

Post race, race direction handed out sanctions. Tommy Bridewell who was due to start from pole was haded three penalty points and a three place grid penalty for race three for 'riding which results in avoidable orunfair contact with another competitor'.

Glenn Iwrin was charged with acting 'prejudicial to the interests of the MCRCB or of motorsport generally' for his actions in the gravel, as well as 'disregard of instructions of an official' and was handed two penalty points.

Ryde and Haslam eye championship prize

Back on track the race went on until lap seventeen of twenty, with Yamaha’s Ryde leading all of those laps to remain in front and take the race two BSB win having lined up down in 15th on the grid. Ryde credited an extra tear off on his visor with his success, pulling it off gave him the clear vision and clarity he needed to push hard.

Haslam, who had started from pole after a superb race one run saw which saw him set the fastest lap in treacherous conditions as he expertly mastered his difficult tyre choice again proved able in the wet.

The #91 looked for a way past despite the conditions but finished second, 0.224s behind when the red flag came out.

Christian Iddon took advantge of the chaos having moved into the concertinaed lead group, moving into third around the time of the Ducati crash and holding on until the race was declared a result for Oxford Products Ducati. It is his third podium of the season and first since Brands Hatch.

He moved ahead of Lee Jackson, the top Kawasaki in fourth, while Jason O’Halloran staged a huge comeback of his own, coming up from 21st to finish fifth for McAMS Yamaha, following Bridewell forward once he swung past him.

Race one winner Ryan Vickers placed sixth on the second Lami OMG entry.

Charlie Nesbitt finished seventh for MasterMac Honda, just ahead of FHO racing’s Josh Brookes in eighth.

Max Cook was a distant ninth as the rest of the field gapped out. Peter Hickman brought hom the second FHO BMW inside the top ten.

Mar-Train Yamaha rider Jack Kennedy was next to the chequered flag in eleventh, with Niccolo Canepa (in at McAMS Yamaha)twelfth after serving a long lap penalty for an accidental shortcut at the chicane.

The remaining points went to Tom Newve for Honda Uk in 13th, Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) in 14th and Alex Olsen on the Superstock ‘Pathway’ Cumins by IWR Team entry.

Only two other riders finished the race, Jack Scott in 16th for Rapid CDH Kawasaki and Brayden Elliott for DAO racing Kawasaki in 17th.

1 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 23m 55.777s 2 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team 0.224s 3 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +1.489s 4 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +1.755s 5 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +2.138s 6 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +3.791s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +6.387s 8 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +6.678s 9 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +9.655s 10 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +10.938s 11 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +11.935s 12 Niccolo Canepa ITA McAMS Yamaha +15.426s 13 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +16.929s 14 Davey Todd GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +17.088s 15 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR Honda +17.570s 16 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +33.813s 17 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 18 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 19 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati DNF 20 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati DNF 21 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 24 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 25 Michael Dunlop GBR Crendon Honda byHawk Racing DNF 26 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK DNS 27 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda DNS

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap Record: Leon Haslam (BMW) 1m 27.593s (2023)

2022 at Donington Park:

Round Three - pole: Jason O’Halloran (2nd Bradley Ray, 3rd Kyle Ryde)

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Bradley Ray

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3: Lee Jackson

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Round Ten (Showdown) - pole: Jason O’Halloran (2ndBradley Ray , 3rd Tom Sykes)

Race One:

1:Tom Sykes

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Peter Hickman

Race Two:

1:Tom Sykes

2:Bradley Ray

3:Glenn Irwin

Race Three:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Andrew Irwin

3:Glenn Irwin



2023 At Donington Park (Round Three)

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

Race One:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Leon Haslam

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Ryan Vickers

3: Josh Brookes

Race Three:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Last round - Oulton Park (Showdown)

Pole: Tommy Bridewell (2nd Glenn Irwin, 3rd Kyle Ryde)

Race One:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race Two:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Kyle Ryde

Race Three:

1:Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Lee Jackson



Crashes and Injuries and replacements

Franco Bourne did not make it around the warm-up lap as he suffered a mechanical issue.

Michael Dunlop continued his replacement stint for Josh Owens at Hawk Racing but was first into the pits.

Luke Mossey skittled down the order early on and run off again later in the race.

Along with Bridewell amd Irwin, Louis Valleley, Storm Stacey, Bradley Perie and Andrew Irwin all also failed to finish.

Hector Barbera did not take part after his accident in practice left him sidelined.

Where does that leave the championship?

There was no change with the Ducati riders after the sprint result, so the top two were still split by half a point before race two got underway.

That didn’t change as again they were out of the points.

A race win saw Ryde up to third on 324 - now just 31.5 behind Irwin. Similarly Haslam also made gains, moving onto 327 with second.

Lee Jackson also gave himself a distant shout if results go his way, 46 points behind Irwin.

making up the most places in the race sees O'Halloran hold onto a dstant but mathematical shot at the crown.