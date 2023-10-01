After losing touch with the lead group in damp conditions, Marquez grew stronger as the rain got heavier.

After picking off Marco Bezzecchi and immediately dropping the Italian, Marquez began to catch the two leaders before the red flags were waved.

Speaking about the timing of the red flags, which came as the Repsol Honda rider began to aquaplane on the start-finish straight, the eight-time world champion told TNT sports: “The red flags were at the correct time. It’s true that [the red flags came] when I was fastest, but we need to be fair.

“Even before the red flag I put my hand up because it was too dangerous. Wet races are very long.

“In the beginning I was very calm, the feeling was not there. I said ‘be patient’.

“When there was more water on the track, I started to attack, to ride in a good way, to overtake riders. The pace was there.

“The second red flag was too dangerous. No light, a lot of water. Race Direction did a correct choice.”

Given the struggles Marquez and Honda have gone through so far in 2023, a podium in Japan is a huge result.

But with Marquez continuing to be linked with an exit from the Japanese brand, he admitted the situation is ‘strange’.

“Super strange,” claimed Marquez. “You know the situation, especially for me. It’s not easy. My commitment is 100%.

“I am thankful to Honda, the support me a lot, we have a good relationship and this is important.

“For this reason my commitment is there. I push 100% every time I go out on the track.”

That said, Marquez did admit the podium was a ‘romantic’ one although he also said it has no impact on whether he will stay or leave.

“No, today’s podium or the India result, Misano or Catalunya [does not impact my decision] - I have a clever mentality and I know what needs to happen,” stated Marquez. “We can say that today’s podium was a very romantic podium. It was very nice.”