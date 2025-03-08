Experienced F1 driver identified who will be beaten by young teammate in 2025

Experts point out a driver who will unexpectedly suffer

Six rookie drivers on the F1 2025 grid will provide a new threat to the established stars.

Inevitably this will be the beginning of a long and esteemed career for some, while others may fall by the wayside earlier.

There will also be huge pressure on the experienced bunch of drivers to fend off this fresh threat.

F1 is entering into its final year before the new engine regulations so team principals will be looking at drivers for the future.

Which driver will be unexpectedly beaten by his teammate this year? Our experts answer…

Connor McDonagh: “Given the difference in experience between the teammates, not many will be expecting Ollie Bearman to out-score Esteban Ocon.

“Bearman has proved in his two stand-in appearances last year with Haas he will likely give Ocon a hard time.

“He out-qualified Nico Hulkenberg in his two races for the team. While Brazil was scrappy in terms of mistakes from Bearman, his inherent raw speed was impressive.

“Ocon has only beaten a teammate once in his entire F1 career across a season - 2022 against Fernando Alonso - and that was mainly down to reliability not being in the Spaniard’s favour.”

Lewis Larkam: “I’m going to back the rookies this year and say that Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto will raise eyebrows and get the better of F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg in his rookie campaign at Sauber.

“The 20-year-old Brazilian is highly-rated and enjoyed a strong pre-season test, setting the fastest lap over the three days for his team.

“Sauber may find themselves stuck at the back, but this will nevertheless be an intriguing intra-team battle to keep an eye on.”

Lewis Duncan: “Williams comes into 2025 with its strongest line-up in a long time, having snared Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon.

“Sainz’s multiple race-winning form and his time as a solid counterpart to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari has put him as favourite to lead the way at Williams for some.

“But Albon has countlessly brought Williams to strong results in his stint with the team and repeatedly impressed. Faced against a genuinely good team-mate for the first time in a while, Albon could be brought to a level we’ve yet to see from him. “

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

