Christian Horner’s expletive insult at F1 rival Zak Brown uncovered

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s heated F1 rivalry shows no signs of stopping.

During an episode in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive F1 documentary series, Horner is heard insulting rival team boss Brown by calling him a “prick” in the Bahrain paddock.

However, a report by The Times claims that Horner used the word “c***” to describe Brown during the original edit of the clip.

According to the British newspaper, Horner’s initial insult was removed and replaced by “prick” during the editing process.

The scene is teased in a trailer for the upcoming seventh season of F1’s hugely popular fly-on-the-wall documentary, which releases on 7 March ahead of the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix next week.

It is the latest in a series of dramatic revelations to emerge from the new season of the hit Netflix show.

Horner and Brown have history

McLaren CEO Zak Brown

Horner and Brown’s feud dates back to the cost cap controversy in 2022, where Red Bull were fined for exceeding the maximum amount of spending allowed by the FIA.

Brown wrote a letter to F1’s governing body calling for action over rival team spending, saying that Red Bull breaking the budget cap “constitutes cheating”.

Horner hit back at Brown, accusing his rival of “moaning”.

“Obviously Zak’s letter, which wasn’t copied to us but we’ve had sight of that letter, was tremendously disappointing,” Horner said.

“For a fellow competitor to be accused of cheating, to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking. It’s absolutely shocking. Without the facts, without any knowledge of the details, can be making that kind of accusation.”

Several barbs were exchanged between Horner and Brown in 2024 as their drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris duelled it out for the title.

While Verstappen came out on top in the drivers’ championship, McLaren triumphed to claim their first constructors’ world title in 26 years.