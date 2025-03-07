Experts point finger at Cadillac’s first F1 driver signing

Cadillac will become Formula 1’s 11th team from 2026.

But their work has already started on a project which they will demand success from.

A key topic as the 2025 F1 season begins will be which drivers Cadillac sign up.

The manufacturer has already admitted their interest in putting an American driver in their car, to represent the US-based team.

But will they opt for experience in their other car? An out-of-work big name? Or can they snare a driver in their prime?

Our experts pointed to the drivers who will be picked by Cadillac…

Lewis Larkam: “I can see Cadillac opting for a seasoned F1 driver to fill one of their seats.

“Mercedes reserve Valtteri Bottas is the best available candidate on the market, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Finn ended up at Cadillac.

“As a 10-time grand prix winner who has driven for three different teams in F1, he has a wealth of experience that would be invaluable to the operation as it enters the sport.

“Meanwhile, IndyCar star Colton Herta continues to be linked with Cadillac. Will Herta finally get his F1 shot in 2026?”

Connor McDonagh: “With a lot of experienced drivers available for 2026, Cadillac have a number of great options.

“Zhou Guanyu’s financial backing will make him an attractive option to a team like Cadillac, plus he has three years of F1 experience under his belt.

“Additionally, the American team will be running Ferrari engines, and Zhou is their test and reserve driver for this year so perhaps that will work in his favour.”

Lewis Duncan: “You’ve got to feel that Cadillac would want a name familiar with a North American audience when it joins the F1 grid. That leaves IndyCar star Colton Herta as a strong contender.

"With the team formerly meant to be the Andretti-branded squad, Herta’s ties to the that team in IndyCar has made him a favourite for an F1 shot with the outfit. At 24, Herta would be a good long-term bet for the team, while he has prior experience of F1 machinery with numerous tests.

"Herta has moved to downplay a move away from IndyCar, but the right offer would be hard to turn down for any young driver.

"As for its second seat, Cadillac should look to add an experienced hand to help steer its development.

"Multiple race winner Valtteri Bottas would be a safe pair of hands and an easy driver to get a hold of as he serves 2025 from the sidelines as a reserve for Mercedes.

"At 35, Bottas isn’t a long-term prospect but he doesn’t need to be if his prime directive is to simply add some experience to a fresh team and help it get its project off the ground."