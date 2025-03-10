New F1 champion tipped if bust-up is avoided in 2025

Both F1 titles were hotly contested in 2024 and, this year, the field is expected to be even closer.

The final year of the current regulation cycle means the cars are likely to be closer than in the past few seasons.

McLaren established themselves as F1’s fastest car last year, and took the constructors’ crown from Red Bull.

But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fended off Lando Norris to retain the drivers’ title.

Our experts predicted the 2025 F1 drivers’ and constructors’ champions…

Connor McDonagh: “Lando Norris was comfortably the superior McLaren driver in 2024 and that will continue into this year.

“He showed greater consistency and improved his starts in the final third of last year, which bodes well for the upcoming campaign.

“With McLaren seemingly taking a step forward with their car, it’s hard to look past Norris for the drivers’ title.

“With a car advantage - and a strong driver pairing, McLaren will win the constructors’ title as well.”

Lando Norris

Lewis Duncan: “The constructors’ championship could well be another close fight between McLaren and Ferrari, with the latter strengthening its line-up in 2025 with the addition of seven-time F1 title winner Lewis Hamilton.

“The one-two punch of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton should definitely be able to get Ferrari into at the very least the same position it was last year with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be formidable at McLaren, but there were signs of tension at points last year when the pair were line astern on track.

“But McLaren should have learned from this and should mitigate any threat to its constructors’ crown.

“For the drivers’, looking beyond Max Verstappen would be foolish. When the Red Bull was at its best, Verstappen maximised the package. When it slid down the order, he ensured he consistently scored decently to keep his lead from being totally eroded.

“Red Bull’s post-Adrian Newey era presents an interesting challenge and pre-season testing hasn’t been as smooth as hoped.

“But the experience Verstappen has drawn from Red Bull’s mid-season slump last year will prove incredibly valuable in the early stages of 2025 as he builds up a solid foundation for when he can get the car he needs to let his considerable talent shine through.”

Lewis Larkam: “If I am sticking to my earlier prediction, then Hamilton will finally claim that elusive and record-breaking eighth world title.

“I am also backing Ferrari, fresh from their near-miss last term, to prevail to glory in the constructors’ championship, ending their 16-year-wait for F1 silverware in style.”