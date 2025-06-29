McLaren
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results

29 Jun 2025
16:08
Standings

15 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the championship standings

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
15:48
Results

15:43
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Lawson, Alonso, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

15:42
Norris wins the Austrian GP

Norris takes McLaren's first win at the Red Bull Ring since 2001. 

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
15:42
Onto the final lap

Norris gets through the traffic safely. He should have the win in the bag now. 

15:40
Two laps to go

1.4s between Norris and Piastri now. The gap is coming down due to Alonso and Bortoleto battling for position just behind them.

15:37
Four laps to go

There's 2.0s between Norris and Piastri for the win. 

15:36
The order on Lap 65/70

Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Lawson, Alonso, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

15:34
Norris responds

There's 1.8s between Norris and Piastri. 

15:33
Norris radio

“I need some pace, please help," Norris says over team radio. There's 1.8s between the top two. 

15:32
Gap between the top two

Traffic is playing a big role in this race. 1.7s between Norris and Piastri now in the fight for the win. 

15:30
The gap at the front 2.

2.0s between Norris and Piastri after encountering some traffic. 

15:30
Lap 60/70

2.5s between Norris and Piastri now. 

15:28
Piastri quicker

Piastri is slightly quicker than Norris but it won't be enough to give us a battle by the end of the race. 2.8s between the top two. 

15:26
Colapinto penalty

Colapinto has been handed a five-second time penalty for forcing Piastri off. 

15:25
Lap 56/70

The current top 10: Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Alonso, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg.

15:23
Nearly a big moment for Piastri

As he was lapping Colapinto, Piastri was pushed onto the grass on the exit of Turn 3. Crazy stuff.

15:23
McLaren pit Piastri

Another smooth stop from McLaren as Piastri rejoins behind Norris. Around four seconds between the two title contenders. 

15:21
Norris is in now

A smooth stop for Norris as he pits for new medium tyres. He was 3.5s ahead of Piastri before stopping.

15:19
Hamilton comes into the pits now

Hamilton didn't want to pit but Ferrari call him in anyway. He rejoins in fourth on new mediums. 

15:19
Leclerc

Leclerc pits and rejoins in fourth behind teammate Hamilton. New medium tyres for the lead Ferrari.

15:17
The battle at the front

There's 4.2s between Norris and Piastri. Leclerc is running 12s behind the second McLaren as he comes into the pit lane.

15:16
A mistake for Hamilton

He has a moment into Turn 3 and runs wide. No damage done to his Ferrari.

15:14
Norris responds

With Piastri in traffic, Norris responds and has increased his lead to 4.0s. 

15:12
The order on Lap 45/70

Norris leads Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Bortoleto, Ocon, Lawson, Alonso and Hadjar.

