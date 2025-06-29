2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Lawson, Alonso, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
Norris takes McLaren's first win at the Red Bull Ring since 2001.
Norris gets through the traffic safely. He should have the win in the bag now.
1.4s between Norris and Piastri now. The gap is coming down due to Alonso and Bortoleto battling for position just behind them.
There's 2.0s between Norris and Piastri for the win.
There's 1.8s between Norris and Piastri.
“I need some pace, please help," Norris says over team radio. There's 1.8s between the top two.
Traffic is playing a big role in this race. 1.7s between Norris and Piastri now in the fight for the win.
2.0s between Norris and Piastri after encountering some traffic.
2.5s between Norris and Piastri now.
Piastri is slightly quicker than Norris but it won't be enough to give us a battle by the end of the race. 2.8s between the top two.
Colapinto has been handed a five-second time penalty for forcing Piastri off.
The current top 10: Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Alonso, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg.
As he was lapping Colapinto, Piastri was pushed onto the grass on the exit of Turn 3. Crazy stuff.
Another smooth stop from McLaren as Piastri rejoins behind Norris. Around four seconds between the two title contenders.
A smooth stop for Norris as he pits for new medium tyres. He was 3.5s ahead of Piastri before stopping.
Hamilton didn't want to pit but Ferrari call him in anyway. He rejoins in fourth on new mediums.
Leclerc pits and rejoins in fourth behind teammate Hamilton. New medium tyres for the lead Ferrari.
There's 4.2s between Norris and Piastri. Leclerc is running 12s behind the second McLaren as he comes into the pit lane.
He has a moment into Turn 3 and runs wide. No damage done to his Ferrari.
With Piastri in traffic, Norris responds and has increased his lead to 4.0s.
Norris leads Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Bortoleto, Ocon, Lawson, Alonso and Hadjar.