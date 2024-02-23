2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 3 as it happened

Netflix caught Hamilton-Wolff private conversation

The following conversation took place last year.

“Last year [2022], the development of the car,” Wolff said to Hamilton. “You weren’t happy with me?

“Sticking to the concept, holding onto it because of the encouraging results at the end…”

Hamilton interrupted: “That was the biggest failure.”

Wolff agreed: “It was the biggest failure.”

Hamilton: “Because last year led us in the wrong… you know…”

Wolff said: “For me, personally, when you see the step that Aston Martin made over the winter… if we get it right with the concept of the car - the aero and the balance - we can win a championship.

“But I don’t want to wait until 2026 when we have the new engine regulations.”

Hamilton then dropped a clue which may have hinted at what was to come.

Hamilton, then aged 38, told Wolff: “You can be here for 20 more years, 30 more years. I can’t!”

Wolff: “Who says that?”

Hamilton said: “Precious years for me. I don’t know…”

Wolff: “Lewis, you are much more than a racing driver. Much more than a seven-time world champion. You are one of the people who leads this team forward.”