Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
LIVE

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from race day at the Chinese Grand Prix..

Follow the Chinese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog. 

21 Apr 2024
08:34
The order on Lap 18

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Sainz.

08:30
Lap 16/56

Verstappen breezes past Leclerc into Turn 6 for second.

08:28
Lap 1 shots in Shanghai
08:26
Lap 14/56

Verstappen and Perez come into the pit lane for new hard tyres. 

They rejoin in fourth and sixth respectively.

08:25
Order on Lap 13

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Alonso and Russell.

08:23
Lap 12/56

Leclerc makes a nice move on Piastri to move into fourth.

Alonso comes into the pits for hards as well. 

08:20
Lap 10/56

A number of midfield drivers have come into the pit lane for fresh rubber. Stroll rejoins ahead of Hulkenberg, while Bottas has dropped behind the Haas driver.

Hamilton has also come into the pits.

08:18
Leclerc overtakes Russell

Leclerc goes around the outside of Russell into Turn 1 as Ferrari begin to pick up the pace in Shanghai.

08:16
Norris into third

Norris uses DRS to get past Alonso for third into the hairpin.

08:14
Lap 6/56

Verstappen's lead over Perez sits at 5.8s currently, while Alonso is now running 1.1s behind the second Red Bull driver. 

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll and Hulkenberg complete the top 10.

08:11
Lap 5/56

Perez gets past Alonso into Turn 6 with a nice lunge down the inside. 

08:09
Hulkenberg drops down the order

After a great start, moving up to seventh, Hulkenberg has already lost out to the two Ferraris and Stroll.

08:06
Dominant start from Verstappen

He's already 2.3s clear of Alonso at the front of the field. 

08:05
Verstappen remains in the lead on Lap 1

Verstappen leads ahead of Alonso, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll, Bottas, Ocon, Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton and Sargeant.

08:03
Here we go then

The 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix is now underway...

We will be bringing you lap-by-lap updates throughout the race in Shanghai.

08:01
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap now. 

07:59
Verstappen radio

“Already I’m feeling a little drizzles…”

07:57
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except Stroll, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sargeant on the softs.

Hards for Magnussen.

07:49
The grid

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda,

Pit lane: Sargeant 

07:44
Damage to Alonso's floor?

Aston Martin mechanics are working on Alonso's floor. They seem to be sticking a bit of the floor back on. Far from ideal ahead of the race.

07:41
Key information ahead of the race
07:41
Good morning

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Just 20 minutes until lights out in Shanghai.