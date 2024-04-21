Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Sainz.
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from race day at the Chinese Grand Prix..
- The race starts at 8am BST
- How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
- Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Follow the Chinese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen breezes past Leclerc into Turn 6 for second.
Verstappen and Perez come into the pit lane for new hard tyres.
They rejoin in fourth and sixth respectively.
Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Alonso and Russell.
Leclerc makes a nice move on Piastri to move into fourth.
Alonso comes into the pits for hards as well.
A number of midfield drivers have come into the pit lane for fresh rubber. Stroll rejoins ahead of Hulkenberg, while Bottas has dropped behind the Haas driver.
Hamilton has also come into the pits.
Leclerc goes around the outside of Russell into Turn 1 as Ferrari begin to pick up the pace in Shanghai.
Norris uses DRS to get past Alonso for third into the hairpin.
Verstappen's lead over Perez sits at 5.8s currently, while Alonso is now running 1.1s behind the second Red Bull driver.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll and Hulkenberg complete the top 10.
Perez gets past Alonso into Turn 6 with a nice lunge down the inside.
After a great start, moving up to seventh, Hulkenberg has already lost out to the two Ferraris and Stroll.
He's already 2.3s clear of Alonso at the front of the field.
Verstappen leads ahead of Alonso, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll, Bottas, Ocon, Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton and Sargeant.
The 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix is now underway...
We will be bringing you lap-by-lap updates throughout the race in Shanghai.
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap now.
“Already I’m feeling a little drizzles…”
Mediums for everyone except Stroll, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sargeant on the softs.
Hards for Magnussen.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda,
Pit lane: Sargeant
Aston Martin mechanics are working on Alonso's floor. They seem to be sticking a bit of the floor back on. Far from ideal ahead of the race.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
Just 20 minutes until lights out in Shanghai.