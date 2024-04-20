2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.
An exciting day with the sprint and now qualifying. Verstappen was once again in a league of his own - but the battle for the podiums looks on.
No surprises there...
Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bottas.
Leclerc sets the best middle sector of anyone after a poor sector one.
All 10 cars are out on track in Shanghai.
Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Russell.
No time from Bottas yet.
A 1m33.977s puts Verstappen on top, 0.4s ahead of Alonso.
Perez, Norris and Piastri complete the top five.
Nine of the 10 cars are out on track - just Bottas remains in the pit lane.
Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon and Gasly.
A number of drivers are improving, including both Ferrari drivers.
A 1m33.794s now for the reigning world champion, 0.666s clear of Norris in second.
He goes third-fastest in the Mercedes, 0.6s off Verstappen.
Russell heads out on track on the softs.
Q2 will resume in four minutes.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Stroll, Leclerc and Ricciardo.
In the drop-zone: Albon, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz and Russell.
Sainz has managed to get going again and is driving slowly back to the pit lane.
Sainz has spun at the final corner and clattered the barrier. No serious damage to his Ferrari but he's out of qualifying if he can't get it back to the pit lane.
A 1m33.946s for Verstappen puts him 0.5s clear of Norris.
Hulkenberg sets the early pace with a 1m34.979s, 0.3s ahead of Ocon.
Hulkenberg and Ocon take to the track.
"That is seriously painful. In 18th position is Lewis. You know the wind is coming from the back there at that part of the track. He had a great lap until then. It was really unnecessary to push the limit and as a seven-time world champion that is a mistake which should be avoidable.
"It's three metres too late and he had the brake balance too far forward. He lost at least four tenths which easily would have put him in Q2. That's a disaster."
Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
Big mistake from Hamilton into the hairpin. That means he's on the bubble here.