Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

20 Apr 2024
09:20
That's a wrap

An exciting day with the sprint and now qualifying. Verstappen was once again in a league of his own - but the battle for the podiums looks on.

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying.

09:19
Sainz's crash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
09:18
Full order from Shanghai

The full qualifying order following an exciting session in China 

09:14
It's Verstappen who takes pole

No surprises there...

Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bottas.

09:12
Ferraris on the move

Leclerc sets the best middle sector of anyone after a poor sector one.

09:09
Time for the final runs

All 10 cars are out on track in Shanghai.

09:06
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Russell.

No time from Bottas yet.

09:05
Verstappen sets the early pace

A 1m33.977s puts Verstappen on top, 0.4s ahead of Alonso. 

Perez, Norris and Piastri complete the top five. 

09:01
Q3 is underway!

Nine of the 10 cars are out on track - just Bottas remains in the pit lane.

08:53
Out in Q2

Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon and Gasly. 

08:52
Chequered flag

A number of drivers are improving, including both Ferrari drivers.

08:50
Verstappen lowers his benchmark

A 1m33.794s now for the reigning world champion, 0.666s clear of Norris in second.

08:49
Russell gets into the top 10

He goes third-fastest in the Mercedes, 0.6s off Verstappen.

08:47
On track in qualifying
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 sends sparks flying. Formula 1…
08:45
Q2 back underway

Russell heads out on track on the softs. 

08:42
News from the FIA

Q2 will resume in four minutes. 

08:36
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Stroll, Leclerc and Ricciardo.

In the drop-zone: Albon, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz and Russell.

08:36
Sainz

Sainz has managed to get going again and is driving slowly back to the pit lane.

08:34
Red flag

Sainz has spun at the final corner and clattered the barrier. No serious damage to his Ferrari but he's out of qualifying if he can't get it back to the pit lane.

08:33
Verstappen sets a mighty lap

A 1m33.946s for Verstappen puts him 0.5s clear of Norris.

08:31
First times on the board

Hulkenberg sets the early pace with a 1m34.979s, 0.3s ahead of Ocon.

08:27
Q2 is underway

Hulkenberg and Ocon take to the track.

08:24
Rosberg on Hamilton's error

"That is seriously painful. In 18th position is Lewis. You know the wind is coming from the back there at that part of the track. He had a great lap until then. It was really unnecessary to push the limit and as a seven-time world champion that is a mistake which should be avoidable.

"It's three metres too late and he had the brake balance too far forward. He lost at least four tenths which easily would have put him in Q2. That's a disaster."

08:20
Out in Q1

Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sargeant. 

08:19
Chequered flag

Big mistake from Hamilton into the hairpin. That means he's on the bubble here.